JUST BRENDA: My sister likes broke, miraa-chewing men

Hi Brenda,

My problem is with my sister. She likes “boys from the hood”. The kind that chew miraa and hang out at shopping centres the whole day.

We grew up in such places and my sister has a nice job now so we left behind that hood but she can’t get of those men. The latest one has made her house his camp and he lies in the sofa for the whole day waiting for her to get home and cook for him. To be fair, sometimes he cooks for her and he seems to make her happy but she’s the one paying all the bills and even sponsors all their nights out. He sometimes drives her car. I need her to see that he is using her until he gets his next catch because they are all like that. Help?

Hey!

Is your sister happy with this guy? Because, at the end of the day, that's what really matters.

Sure, you don't like who she's dating, and that person might represent everything you're trying to run away from, but that doesn't mean you sister is trying to run away as well.

That's why she's dating him, not you. At the end of the day, you can't make relationship decisions for your sister.

You can only state your opinions, and then keep mum until she asks you again. It's her money and her life and her car that's being used.

Your role is to love and support her through her decisions, whether the decisions go right or wrong. That is what family is for, no?

