10 quotes to remind us of the strength girls have

By KAREN MURIUKI

Since 2012, October 11 has been marked as the International Day of the Girl.

The day aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

With that in mind, here are ten inspirational quotes for women, made by notable people around the world.

There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.

-Michelle Obama

A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.

-Melinda Gates

It takes a great deal of courage to stand up to your enemies, but even more to stand up to your friends.

-J. K. Rowling

I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life’s a bitch. You’ve got to go out and kick ass.

-Maya Angelou

A woman is like a tea bag – you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.

– Eleanor Roosevelt

If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more. If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough.

-Oprah Winfrey

Most people who meet my wife quickly conclude that she is remarkable. They are right about this. She is smart, funny and thoroughly charming. Often, after hearing her speak at some function or working with her on a project, people will approach me and say something to the effect of, you know, I think the world of you, Barack, but your wife, wow!

-Barack Obama

People think at the end of the day that a man is the only answer [to fulfilment]. Actually a job is better for me.

-Princess Diana

Women who seek to be equal with men lack ambition.

- Marilyn Monroe