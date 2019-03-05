Guard at night, nurse in the morning gets school fees relief

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Nurses in Kenya have come to the aid of a nursing trainee at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Nakuru campus, Geoffrey Wafula who works as nurse in the day and a guard at night to pay his school fees.

After his plight was highlighted by Nation.co.ke, many nurses led by their umbrella body National Nursing Association of Kenya (NNAK) and the National Council of Kenya pooled resources and raised money to clear his school fees arrears running into over Sh100,000.

Mr Wafula is studying as a Kenya Registered Community nurse and hopes to graduate in June 2019.

Top nursing officials led by NNAK national chairman Alfred Obengo visited Mr Wafula at KMTC and paid all his outstanding arrears.

He said the nurses have raised enough money that would take care of his daily utilities for the next three months until he clears the exams in June.

PASSIONATE STORY

Subsequently, Mr Wafula has tendered his resignation as a guard at Robinson Security Company with effect from March 1 to concentrate on his studies.

Mr Obengo thanked the nursing fraternity for their resilience and love for one of their colleague.

“The funds we have raised are not coming from an individual but from all nurses in Kenya and I urged the nurses to continue with that unity of purpose so that we can collectively uplift the living standards of other nurses,” said Mr Obengo.

Mr Obengo advised Mr Wafula to be a responsible citizen and leave a legacy by adhering to the values and ideals of the nursing professional.

“He must have focus on advancing his career to a higher level because with this kind of passion you never know he might be the next director of nursing in Kenya or even the Cabinet Secretary for Health in future,” said Mr Obengo.

Nakuru County Nurses Association chairperson James Mwai Maina said the quick response by the nurses demonstrated unity of purpose by the nurses.

Nakuru County Chief Nursing Officer Ms Virginia Njenga said that once the county announces vacancies for the nursing positions, Wafula will be given top priority.

“As a county, we shall journey with Wafula because he has proved that he is passionate about the nursing profession,” said Ms Njenga.

The National Council of Kenya, through its Communication officer Kelly Roy Gatobu, said the council has waived Mr Wafula’s examination and registration fees totaling to Sh16,500 so that he can do his final exam without worrying.

Responding to the good deeds by the nurses, Mr Wafula thanked the entire nursing fraternity and other well-wishers for helping him come out of his predicament.

“I have no words but I want to thank them and wish them God’s blessings deep from my heart. I promise them I will not let them down,” said Mr Wafula.