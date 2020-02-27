JUST BRENDA: He blew me off on his birthday

Do you have a problem to share with Just Brenda? Send your questions to [email protected]

By JUST BRENDA

Dear Brenda,

My boyfriend is acting weird. He's been off for the past few days and yesterday was his birthday.

His work is not exactly the most organised so he didn't have his work schedule until like two days ago, and even when he got it, and I asked him what he wanted to do, he was vague, then he made plans with his boys and his family and no plans with me.

So I didn't see him on his birthday, like I still have his gift in my house. He's been trying to see me after, but now I'm just like: Is he trying to break up with me?

How can you not see your girlfriend on your birthday?

Dear Distressed Debbie,

I'm not sure if he's trying to break up with you, but that is very strange behaviour.

Especially if you had asked him beforehand and he knew you wanted to hang out. I think don't give him his gift - ok, ok, that's malicious.

Meet with him and find out what is bothering him, because clearly something is going on. It doesn't make sense for him to avoid you, and he should just cut to the chase and tell you what's going on.

Give him his gift, and maybe you'll find out if it's the last gift you ever give him. I hope he has a solid explanation.

