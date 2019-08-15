JUST BRENDA: He won’t quit smoking bhang, please help!

Do you have a problem to share with Just Brenda? Send your questions to [email protected]

By JUST BRENDA

Dear Brenda,

I found out that my partner smokes bhang during the third year of our relationship. I have tried talking to him about quitting but my pleas seem to fall on deaf years.

We have a 2-year old child. I am tired of discussing this issue, what should I do?

Hi,

This sounds like a pretty difficult situation. Is the problem the bhang, or how he reacts to it?

Is he addicted, i.e. using the resources he should be using on your family on his marijuana? If so, then perhaps it is time to put your money where your mouth is and go.

Also, if you feel that this is not a good environment for your child to grow up in, then move him to somewhere that is.

Drug addictions are not easy to overcome cold turkey – i.e. it might be hard for him to let go of the drug immediately.

Counselling and therapy will be essential to figure out where your family can go from here, after what I hope will be his rehabilitation.

