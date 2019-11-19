JUST BRENDA: Heartbreak scares me

Do you have a problem to share with Just Brenda? Send your questions to [email protected]

I have been single for over six years now. My last few relationships all ended badly and I think they basically broke me gradually. I’ve had a constant fear of getting that close to someone again for fear of going through that kind of pain again - I don’t think my heart can take anymore heartbreak.

I totally get how you’re feeling. After heartbreak, there is only one way to feel – and that is broken. But clearly you’re aware of your own situation. Clearly you are ready to be with someone, which is why you’re writing in the first place.

Unfortunately, life is pain – and anyone who tells you any different is selling something. We have to figure out how to function through the pain.

I am not saying you pretend you’re not hurt – I am saying be cautious but be aware of what you really want as well. At the end of the day, you are going to want a companion – or at least, that’s what it sounds like.

Think about in 10, 20, years, if you’ll be ok with this decision to lock yourself away from the world – and be honest with yourself. Then act accordingly. Love is scary. Do it anyway.

