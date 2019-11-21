JUST BRENDA: He's a terrible lover

By JUST BRENDA

There's this guy that I really liked. We flirted for a while and one thing led to another and we had sex. It was terrible! He began to show interest in me but I had lost interest after the sex. How do I tell him why I am no longer interested without hurting his feelings?

Dear Unsatisfied Ursula,

I love that you are aware about what you feel is important in such an interaction! It is clear to me that while you liked him, you also liked his packaging more than you liked him, no? Which is why when the literal package didn’t deliver, you were done. And that’s ok. Sex is important to attraction, definitely.

And also, not every sexual encounter is romantic, and not every romantic encounter is sexual.

I think the easiest way to communicate would be to turn him down kindly, when he brings it up. He’ll get the picture after your communication and sexts reduce.

