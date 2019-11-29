JUST BRENDA: How do I get my best friend back?

Do you have a problem to share with Just Brenda? Send your questions to [email protected]

Hi Brenda,

I ruined one of the best friendships I’ve ever had by getting feelings involved. Is there anyway someone can come back from that? Is there a friendship to salvage?

Dear Friendly Fiona,

I think you are so brave in the first place to even be willing to attempt to convert a friendship into a romance. It is very important to remember that your friends are not your blood brothers.

The only people you are actually related to are the only people you are actually related to, ok? That being said, I am very sorry for the loss of your friendship.

Looking for love is always a risk, and that friendship was the casualty. But I would like to ask if you guys were really friends in the first place?

Love based on friendship is one of the best forms of friendship, because friendship is one of the best forms of love.

Was it really friendship if a little thing like feelings could shake it?

Everyone has those feelings every so often. What you do with them is what determines what happens after.

Maybe, honestly, it was just time for the friendship to end because it couldn't survive this obstacle. And that's ok too.

