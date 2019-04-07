By JUST BRENDA

Hi Brenda,

My husband recently found out about investments I have that I’ve never told him about. Some I had made be-fore we got married and two after. He is so angry with me. Yet, he also hid some from me. I only kept mute to protect myself. What should I do?

Hi,

For the record, I fully support having investments that are separate from your husband, and I don't think it is necessarily fair of him to expect that you would do otherwise – particularly because he has the same.

I agree – you should protect yourself. Because marriage is supposed to be forever, but reality has proven that it actually often is not. He has no right to be mad at you for something he did as well. Apologise for not telling him and move on – as should he.

