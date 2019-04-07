 JUST BRENDA: My hubby is angry that I hid my investments - Daily Nation
JUST BRENDA: My hubby is angry that I hid my investments from him

Sunday April 7 2019

My husband recently found out about my personal investments, and he is now angry at me. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

  • He also hid his investments from me.
  Do you have a problem to share with Just Brenda? Send your questions to [email protected]
By JUST BRENDA
Hi Brenda,

My husband recently found out about investments I have that I’ve never told him about. Some I had made be-fore we got married and two after. He is so angry with me. Yet, he also hid some from me. I only kept mute to protect myself. What should I do?

Hi,

For the record, I fully support having investments that are separate from your husband, and I don't think it is necessarily fair of him to expect that you would do otherwise – particularly because he has the same.

I agree – you should protect yourself. Because marriage is supposed to be forever, but reality has proven that it actually often is not. He has no right to be mad at you for something he did as well. Apologise for not telling him and move on – as should he.

***

Do you have a problem to share with Just Brenda? Send your questions to [email protected]

