JUST BRENDA: How can I resolve my relationship with my father?

Hello,

I have a somewhat odd and estranged relationship with my father who was only really in my life for a good 11 years and things went south after that.

We haven’t been in contact for most of my adulthood. Recently, he has been trying to reach out and I honestly do not feel a need to build a relationship with him… but I also feel guilty because I fear what would happen were he to pass on, or if I die, and we never got to resolve this.

Then I also recall the immense pain and disrespect he put on my mum and I remember why I want nothing to do with him.

How can I live with the fact that he, my siblings and I will never have the relationship we were essentially owed when he chose to biologically father us?

Dear Distanced Doris,

That’s a heavy one. If you still feel so guilty about it, then you should talk to him. I am sure your mother doesn’t want you carrying what she feels about their relationship into yours.

You obviously still want a relationship with him. It’s painful, and closure may not come the way you want it, but at least you can talk.