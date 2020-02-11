JUST BRENDA: My 47-year-old man acts like a child

By JUST BRENDA

Hi Brenda,

I’m 47 and I have a boyfriend who is the same age but he thinks and acts like a child. Do you want to know what he does the whole day?

He writes rap songs, smokes weed and binge drinks. He’s also addicted to sex which is a problem for me because I’m not always in the mood.

I don’t smoke and neither do I drink that way. I work and so does he but his whole life still consists of what happen to him when he was growing up.

He has an ex-wife and five children of his own but has a very bad relationship with his daughters and not the sons. He disgusts me because he also thinks he knows it all. How do I tell him he disgusts me in a nice way?

Dear Unhappy Ursula,

PLEASE. LEAVE. YOUR. MAN.

He's not going to change, and neither are you. If you can't put up with him now, you won't be able to put up with him at 60 when he's your only option and you'll leave then anyway.

Better to cut your losses now. You've used some very strong language for someone who you believe to be your life partner. Honestly, it's ok if you still want to write raps at 47, if you're actually any good at it.

But you're very clearly not willing to accompany him on his artistic journey - much less his journey through therapy he clearly needs for his past, how he treats women, and his unhealthy alcoholism. LEAVE, SIS. RUN.

