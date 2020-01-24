JUST BRENDA: My roommate disrespects me

By JUST BRENDA

Hi Brenda,

I need a roommate, but I can't stand the one I have.

He keeps eating the food I specifically tell him not to eat, and he does not want to contribute to the kitty for groceries.

I don't want to move from the area we live in - it's a great flat - but I can't afford the rent on my own. Help!

Dear Miserable Marvin,

You have two choices - either you figure out how to never put food in the fridge again, or you move out.

Is it worth the aggravation of someone stealing your food all the time, just to live in a convenient are? You'll lose your mind, or your diet.

Pick one. Food is very important, and someone taking it from your hard earned stock is even worse.

I know to many people it sounds like a small thing, but when someone takes the yoghurt you had been saving to chase away your Monday blues, this whole thing escalates into something it does not need to.

Call a roommate's meeting. Tell him you will not have this behaviour continue. Draw a contract up. Seriously.