JUST BRENDA: I don't want to lose my girlfriend. Help!

Sunday March 3 2019

By JUST BRENDA
Hello Brenda,

I hope you are okay. I do read your articles on Nation.co.ke. I have a girlfriend, we really love each other and we look forward to marrying each other.

The problem is, she is an SDA, and a very staunch one, while I’m not. She says this could be a deal breaker and might lead to us breaking up.

I do not understand how to tackle this matter at all and I need expert help.

 

Hi,

Thanks for reading the column. The good news is you can convert to SDA. The bad news is if you don't, you will most likely lose your girlfriend.

The thing is, Adventists are pretty unwavering in their belief system. Most people from conservative religions are (think Catholic, Presbyterian, Muslim etc.).

Chances are, that particular brand of inflexibility can very easily end your relationship. Here's the thing – someone has to give. Either she changes, or you do.

Belief systems, even outside of religion, are mandatory discussions to have before things get serious. Unfortunately, there's really no two ways about what Adventists call 'unequally yoked'.

