MUM STORIES: My employer saved my life

By MERCY WAHITO

More by this Author

The societal reflection about many employers, especially in white collar jobs, is that they will seek advances to gain a more personal relationship besides the work relationship they have with their employees.

Often this leads to discrimination, harassment or even individual frustration which leads to an individual losing their job.

But this is not always the case, as employers can also develop a very close relationship with their employees.

In the case of Winrose Wanza, her employer changed her life when it hit rock bottom.

ROCK BOTTOM

Speaking to a Nation reporter, she narrates her story of how she hit rock bottom after moving to Kangemi, Nyeri County. She has been living with her family in Nyeri since 2014.

Advertisement

Despite moving across different towns with her family looking for a place to settle, marriage eventually brought her to settle down in Nyeri.

Luckily, she secured a job as a laboratory technician at a local clinic, though it was not long lasting.

As Winrose narrates, her scuffles started after her husband lost his job in late December 2017. He fell into a near depressive state and this required her to step up for her family.

They were both not in a good financial position to support their family hence she had to look for whichever job that she could find.

Having pursued a certificate in medical laboratory at Mt Kenya University and acquired a diploma in purchase and supplies at Kenya Institute of Management, she could not practice her skills just yet, making it hard for her to get a stable job.

Eventually, she was able to secure a job as a cleaner at Diana Medical Clinic .

EMPATHY

Life became brutal since it was barely manageable with a daily pay of just Sh400 to feed her family of four. It was tougher when it was time to pay the rent.

Seven months down the line, Winrose resorted to working extra hours as a hawker. Her day would then start at 4am, where she would make homemade pancakes and sell them and then resume her normal duties at the clinic.

Out of empathy, her employer. Mrs Agnes Maura decided to help her out. Mrs Maura, whom she refers to as her ‘mum ‘supported her for months till Winrose was able to pick herself up again.

“After watching my struggle, she gave me Sh10,000 which I used to clear school fees for my son since he was joining grade 1. She later decided to give me one thousand shillings at every end of the week which would be as a form of support until my husband secured a job,” she states.

Amidst her struggle, Winrose found out she was expectant. She had to work until her husband was able to secure a job in August 2018.