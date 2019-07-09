JUST BRENDA: Must my partner know my passwords?

By JUST BRENDA

Hi Brenda,

A friend and I recently argued about privacy. Should your spouse know your PIN number and phone passwords? Ati because of trust? Tell me.

This doesn't usually go well for women, if we're going statistically. Love is great, but love isn't enough.

Trust is also a beautiful thing, but trust doesn't mean that you have to know the PIN number to all my accounts and my phone passwords.

Even in relationships, there are things that do not need to be on the table all the time, completely.

Partnerships do not mean that everything is shared, it means openness and understanding – like if you want to keep your phone and your PIN to yourself.

And that's ok! You're supposed to do what makes you comfortable as well, not just sacrificing everything here every time someone asks you to. Si lazima.

It would be more suspicious to me if the partner was insisting that PINs and passwords are a deal breaker.

