JUST BRENDA: My baby daddy is a serial cheat

By JUST BRENDA

More by this Author

Hey Brenda,

I’ve been following your column for some time now. I’ve dated my baby daddy for the last six years but throughout that time, he has been cheating on me.

In many cases, he would apologise for his actions The issue is that if he really loves me why would he cheat on me?

Last weekend, I found him naked with my small sister’s best friend. I don't want to get hurt anymore for the sake of raising my son and my well-being. Please advice me. Thank you in advance.

Hi,

Six years is a long time to be in pain and it is high time you stopped hurting yourself.

Cheating is not a debate about love, and whether or not he loves you. It's about how it makes you feel.

If you don't like it, and there is no remorse, and it is a deal breaker for you, particularly if he will be going shopping for gonorrhoea to bring it home to you, then break it off.

Throw the whole man away. Of course he will still be in his child's life, but you deserve more than a man who completely disregards your feelings. I mean, he's shopping in the same pool that you're swimming in.

Your small sister's best friend? That's a particular type of laziness. He does not want to be with you. If he did, he would be acting right.

Make a wise decision with the information you have before you lose your mind.

***