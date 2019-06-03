alexa JUST BRENDA: My baby daddy is a serial cheat - Daily Nation
Breaking News
MP seeks to stop roll-out of new notes...
  1. Home
  2. Life & Style
  3. Family

JUST BRENDA: My baby daddy is a serial cheat

Monday June 3 2019

He always apologises once he cheats but he never stops doing it. I caught him red-handed with my little sister's best friend. PHOTO | FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

He always apologises once he cheats but he never stops doing it. I caught him red-handed with my little sister's best friend. PHOTO | FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Last weekend, I found him naked with my small sister’s best friend.
  • I don't want to get hurt anymore for the sake of raising my son and my well-being.
  • Do you have a problem to share with Just Brenda? Send your questions to [email protected]

Advertisement
JUST BRENDA
By JUST BRENDA
More by this Author

Hey Brenda,

I’ve been following your column for some time now. I’ve dated my baby daddy for the last six years but throughout that time, he has been cheating on me.

In many cases, he would apologise for his actions  The issue is that if he really loves me why would he cheat on me?

Last weekend, I found him naked with my small sister’s best friend. I don't want to get hurt anymore for the sake of raising my son and my well-being. Please advice me. Thank you in advance.

 

Hi, 

Related Stories

Six years is a long time to be in pain and it is high time you stopped hurting yourself.

Cheating is not a debate about love, and whether or not he loves you. It's about how it makes you feel.

If you don't like it, and there is no remorse, and it is a deal breaker for you, particularly if he will be going shopping for gonorrhoea to bring it home to you, then break it off.

Throw the whole man away. Of course he will still be in his child's life, but you deserve more than a man who completely disregards your feelings. I mean, he's shopping in the same pool that you're swimming in.

Your small sister's best friend? That's a particular type of laziness. He does not want to be with you. If he did, he would be acting right.

Make a wise decision with the information you have before you lose your mind.

***

Do you have a problem to share with Just Brenda? Send your questions to [email protected]

Advertisement