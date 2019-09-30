JUST BRENDA: My friend gets randy when she drinks

By JUST BRENDA

Hi Brenda,

Thanks for the advice you usually give us. My problem is about my friend. She like drinking, which is not a problem.

But when she drinks, she ends up taking men home, and sometimes it’s men that she just met at the club. She does not tell me she regrets it but I know she must.

She brags about being sexually independent but I think she will come to regret it later. What can I do to help her?

While I understand you are concerned about your friend, unfortunately, you cannot make her do anything she doesn't want to, or anything you want her to. If she wants to sleep with men, she will.

When she wants to stop, she'll stop. Your judgement may not be what helps her stop - in fact, her wanting to maintain this strong independent liberal woman status might be what makes her push on in it, because she reads your reaction and is desperate to prove you wrong.

Your role in this is to let your friend be the adult she is, unless she asks you for advice, which you should offer, once again, in a non-judgmental manner.

You're not her priest. You're her friend. You're a safe space of love when she needs it and correction when she asks. My advice is to wait it out.

