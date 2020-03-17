JUST BRENDA: My husband cheats but he’s a good provider

Dear Brenda,

Please tell me what to do, my heart is so broken. I have just discovered that my husband is keeping another woman.

He's been spending many nights out drinking so I suspected at first but then when I investigated, I found out that whenever he is not with me, he's with her.

I think she may be sponsoring his lifestyle, as he has never lacked money to provide for us.

Please note that he is a good provider to our four children so I don't plan to leave him because I don’t have a stable source of income.

Actually, I have never worked a day in my life because we have been together since campus days.

But still, my heart is in pain and I don't know what to do. I keep asking him to change but he denies her existence.



I think the question here is just how much indignity you're willing to put up with. The best case scenario here is that he will realise he is hurting you and stop.

The most likely scenario is now that he knows you're not going to do anything, particularly if you don't have a job, then he will continue to do exactly what he wants, as he is doing now, and probably get you sick in the process. So here's what you do.

Either stay and suck it up because of the kids (a terrible reason, I assure you) or file for divorce and make him pay child support.

Unless, of course, you enjoy being cheated on. Nothing is going to change unless you change it.

***