JUST BRENDA: My married ex wants to visit me

By JUST BRENDA

More by this Author

Dear Brenda,

I have an ex of mine who recently got married, less than a year ago. We occasionally talk, and she recently said she wanted to come visit me, and I think sex is on the menu. What should I do?

Dear Serious Sex Pot,

Congratulations on your sex game that apparently keeps married exes coming back for more. But I do have to ask - are you sure this lady is still married? Because she is definitely not sounding like it at the moment.

Do you feel like there is something going on there? For your own sake, I would want to find out what is going on - not for any scrupulous reason, but to simply find out what part you play in this marriage. Is someone going to come banging - no pun intended - on the door, baying for your blood, or is this an open marriage?

Advertisement

Are you ready to be a mistress - sorry, mister, and are you ok with that, in terms of what you believe in and what you want for your life at this stage? You're not the one in a partnership, though, so the only answers you owe are to yourself. Just to be clear.