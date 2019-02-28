JUST BRENDA: My sisters treat me like a child

Do you have a problem to share with Brenda? Please email: [email protected]

Hi Brenda,

I’m the last born daughter in a family of five girls and my siblings treat me like a child to date.

I’m married and when we had our first-born child, one of my sisters immediately posted the photo of my newborn daughter on WhatsApp and other social media pages.

I was pissed but did not say anything because I felt she was feeling emotional and wanted to celebrate with others.

Now I’m expecting my second baby and I want to tell all of them not to post my new baby’s photos on social media because I’m just not into that kind of thing.

How do I do that without sounding disrespectful?

Your baby. Your rules. Their babies. Their rules. Just tell them not to post and if they do, block and report their pictures.

Listen, at the end of the day, you can't stop your siblings from treating you like a child.

They will do that anyway. So say what you really want to say, and act on the consequences, instead of waiting for them to respect you.

That's the simplest and most stress-free way. That's your baby. You don't have to explain that you don't want your baby online.

And you definitely don't need to explain why you need to be the one to announce YOUR baby how YOU want to.

They can refuse if they want – and then you'll lock them out from seeing you, yes?

Honestly, if you keep letting them walk all over you...then they'll keep walking all over you.

