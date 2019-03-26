JUST BRENDA: My wife wants us to go to couples therapy

By JUST BRENDA

Hi Brenda,

My wife and I have had problems for some time. She wants us to go to therapy. These are things I see in movies.

I’m more traditional and private. I told her I don’t want to go and I have received silent treatment for some weeks.

She has threatened to leave. How can we go around telling people our problems? Why can’t she just understand and we solve it at home? I want her to stay because I love her.

Hello,

If you love her, go to therapy. If you want to save your marriage, go to therapy. If you've been having problems for some time that you clearly are unable to solve by yourselves which is why she is asking for therapy, go to therapy.

If you only see it in movies, try it in real life because it works, and go to therapy. If she is threatening to leave and she feels this will help, go to therapy.

If you have problems telling people your problems, only tell a therapist, in therapy.

If you have a problem going to therapy, go to therapy and figure out why you have a problem with doing something that may be the only thing to help your marriage.

You are not helping right now. Go to therapy.

