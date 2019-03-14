JUST BRENDA: She doesn’t love me back

By JUST BRENDA

Hi Brenda,

I’m a university student and I’m deeply in love with a girl who does not love me. What is your advice about this?

Hi,

How nice it must be to be in university and young, and in love.

However, for this in love state to qualify, it would ideally be reciprocated, if not now, then sometime in the near future, because if not, it borders on stalking.

This is the thing – if the girl is meant for you, she will be yours, and if she is not meant for you, nothing will make her yours short of a lobotomy.

Take your love and go.

Go find those girls who actually like you back, instead of pining for someone who is not attracted to you.

Trust me, it is much gentler on your self-esteem, and on your soul.

Do you have a problem to share with Brenda? Please email: [email protected]