JUST BRENDA: Should I travel abroad in search of love?

Hi Brenda,

I am in love with a man I met at a workshop last year. He lives in a foreign country (somewhere in Europe) so I am lovelorn all alone here in Kenya.

We chat mostly via WhatsApp and Twitter DM. We established that we liked each other; though he is not ready for a relationship. But the “What could have been?” question is killing me.

He has invited me to his country and I’m thinking of going to explore this “Could have been” even though he has not promised me anything. I would have to fund the trip but he can give me accommodation.

Would you go? Should I go? Help me.

Your question is indeed multi-pronged and it seems that your chats with this man have not yielded much in terms of the answers you seek .

The main question you seem to have is whether or not you should travel abroad to follow your “could have been”.

You also want to know what I would have done. I would have travelled abroad but I would have left my expectations at home.

I’ve often found that an open mind and a spirit of adventure leaves little room for heartbreak. So, go! Not to explore love but to have an adventure and to embrace any possibility. Let wanderlust guide you.

***