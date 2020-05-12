JUST BRENDA: Video calling my online date scares me

By JUST BRENDA

Hi Brenda,

Times are lonely with this pandemic. And I decided to try online dating because why not?

Anyway, despite being sceptical, I actually met a really nice dude. Problem is that my profile photos is photoshopped, to put it lightly.

The real version of me…let’s just say the isolation has not been kind on my weight. He wants to take the relationship to the next level which means video calling in online dating.

But I’m afraid that he will disappointed as I will look nothing like my profile photo. What should I do?

Hey Video Vixen,

Look, you're going to have to decide how you want this relationship to go. Either you tell him upfront now that you don't look like your pictures, or you persevere through the deep discomfort that might be him looking at you and silently wondering why you don't look like your pictures, then never talking to you again.

Of course, he could be those oblivious guys who don't even notice but I don't think you want to take that chance.

Plus, you'll get points for kind of being honest? Just tell him about your worries. If he minds, then he isn't for you, right? And do you really want to start the whole what are your hobbies, where do you work convo with a whole different person again? Yawn.

