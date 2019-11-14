JUST BRENDA: Why won't anyone date me?

By JUST BRENDA

Hey Brenda,

Dating doesn’t seem to work for me. I have joined the apps, connected with friends of friends, tried to connect with people on my own... no success. And for some reason the people I match with on the dating apps end up ghosting me... I'm not sure why?

Dear Lonely in Love,

That sounds really tricky! And under normal circumstances, I would have said something from the storybooks like put yourself out there, be more willing…but if you were any more out there at this point you would be a billboard.

I think the short answer is that maybe it just isn’t your time right now, particularly if you’ve already tried.

Sometimes, a different strategy to try is nothing at all. Is this a sign from the universe that you need to start enjoying life on your own? Maybe.

Partnership isn’t always for everyone. Maybe when you take that solo trip by yourself, love will find you instead of you looking for it. And that’s ok too.