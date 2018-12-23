 JUST BRENDA: How do I move on after being dumped so cruelly? - Daily Nation
JUST BRENDA: How do I move on after being dumped so cruelly?

Sunday December 23 2018

Crying woman.

My boyfriend uploaded a photo of another woman on WhatsApp, then he dumped me and told me he had moved on. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH 

By JUST BRENDA
Hi Brenda,

A man I've dated for a few years broke up with me. He did this by uploading a photo of himself with another woman on social media. When I called him to ask what was going on and who she was, he told me that he had moved on. He told me that I should also move on. I feel so hurt and confused. Where do I go from here?

 

Hi,

Hope you feel better after getting this off of your chest. I'm sorry he hurt you so cruelly. But try and look at this as a blessing, as cliché as this might sound. If he could do this to you so casually, there's probably a lot more shock that you were in for and you just didn't know it.

You've saved yourself from the actual coward of the county, who doesn't seem to have the guts to not yank your chain around, or stand up for his woman – whether you, or someone else – or treat human beings with the respect they deserve.

You, my dear, have dodged a bastard-sized bullet. Where to go from here? After you hit the bottom, there's nowhere to go but up. I wish you all the luck.

***

Do you have a problem to share with Brenda? Please email: [email protected]

