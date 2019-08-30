By JUST BRENDA

Hi Brenda,

I had a perfect relationship so far until my girlfriend joined a university, she has completely changed and she is only three weeks old today in that school. Should I proceed with this relationship or terminate it?

Hi,

Is it that easy to end the relationship for you? Of course she has changed a bit, because her life has changed a bit. She is in a new school, a new environment, meeting new people.

Unless you mean her fundamentals have changed – i.e. her focus on the relationship, or her values – then there is really nothing to be worried about.

The only constant things in life are taxes, death, and change. Perhaps if you tell me more about how she has changed, more specifically, I will be able to give you a bit more direction?

