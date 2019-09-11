alexa JUST BRENDA: Is it normal to be attracted to older women? - Daily Nation
JUST BRENDA: Is it normal to be attracted to older women?

Wednesday September 11 2019

I’m 27 years old but attracted to much older women. What could be my problem? Is this normal? PHOTO| FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

Hi Brenda,

I think I have a problem. I’m 27 years old but attracted to much older women. What could be my problem? Is this normal?


Hi,

I think we need to define what you mean by older women. Are they that much older than you, that you have nothing in common, or are you simply just mature for your age?

There's nothing to really worry about, if both parties are being clear. People like who they like. You like older women. It's no big deal. Just be open to being attracted to whomever you're attracted to.

***

Do you have a problem to share with Just Brenda? Send your questions to [email protected]

