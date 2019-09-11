By JUST BRENDA

Hi Brenda,

I think I have a problem. I’m 27 years old but attracted to much older women. What could be my problem? Is this normal?



Hi,

I think we need to define what you mean by older women. Are they that much older than you, that you have nothing in common, or are you simply just mature for your age?

There's nothing to really worry about, if both parties are being clear. People like who they like. You like older women. It's no big deal. Just be open to being attracted to whomever you're attracted to.

