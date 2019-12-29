If you look at each day as new beginning, you will feel happier, more energetic and more motivated.

By KAREN MURIUKI

“Every day brings a chance for you to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes, and dance.” – Oprah Winfrey

Every day of your life is a new beginning, not just the first day of the year. Often, people make New Year resolutions, but either do nothing to carry them out, or start and then quit. This creates feelings of frustration, unhappiness and failure.

LIMITATIONS

You can make daily resolutions, not just New Year resolutions. Any day is suitable for making them.

You don’t have just one opportunity to carry out a decision or achieve a goal. If you failed to carry them out, you don’t need to wait for the beginning of the next year. You can make a new resolution every day, and you can start again every day, if you failed in your first, second or even third attempt.

There are no limitations on making new decisions and forming new goals, and there are no limitations on when to begin doing new things. Every day is suitable for making a resolution and a new beginning.

Regard every day as the beginning of your new, better, and happier life. Start every day of the year with feelings of happiness and with the anticipation that great and wonderful things are going to happen.

OPPORTUNITIES

Regardless of your circumstances, begin every day of the year with a smile, hope and expectation. You are not cheating yourself, because this attitude, if you persevere with it, will make you a more positive and happy person.

Every day, restate your goals and your decisions for your new, happy and successful life. At the same time, be open to new ideas and opportunities, and for ways to achieve your goals.

If you look at each day as new beginning, you will feel happier, more energetic and more motivated.

Do you make New Year resolutions?

If you do, do you try to carry them out?

If you begin to carry them out, do you persevere until you accomplish them?

ATTITUDE

It is simple and easy to make New Year Resolutions, or any other decision at any other time of the year. Often, they are made in response to some emotion.

However, people quite soon, lose the motivation and enthusiasm, and continue living the same kind of life, without doing anything to improve.

This is why you need to make resolutions and repeat them every day. It is not enough to state them just once, when the New Year begins. It would be a good idea to write them down on a clean sheet of paper, on the screen of your computer, or on your smartphone, so you can see them, read them, and think about them every day.

You need to repeat your resolutions every day, with belief and faith, and be willing to do whatever it needs to accomplish them, not just repeat the words with your lips. You need to keep expecting success, happiness and health, no matter in what circumstances you live. This attitude will trigger your subconscious mind to help you and to motivate you.

SELF-DISCIPLINE

You might wish there was some kind of magic to carry out your decisions, promises and goals. There is, and it is made of motivation, persistence, willpower and self-discipline. These are the powers that would change your life and make it interesting, happy and fulfilling.