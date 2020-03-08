By Joe Babendreier

St Mark tells us what happened to a rich young man who met Jesus one day. The man “knelt down” in front of our Lord (10:17).

He wanted to know what he had to do. He had probably heard Jesus talking to his disciples about inheriting eternal life.

Maybe the man knew all about inheritance because his riches came from his father.

Note that Jesus talked about eternal life as something we “inherit”. An inheritance is not something you earn by working for.

It’s something a father gives you because you are respectful and obedient. That’s why St Paul tells the Romans (8:17): “If we are children, then we are heirs, heirs of God and coheirs with Christ, provided that we share his suffering so as to share his glory.”

So, there’s the rich young man kneeling in the middle of the road, with a crowd of people watching. Jesus insists on obedience: “You know the commandments: You shall not kill. You shall not commit adultery.

You shall not steal. You shall not give false witness. You shall not defraud. Honour your father and mother.” I wanted to focus on just one phrase. It may seem minor, but personally I think it’s the one message from the Gospel that this country needs today. Did you ever notice how Jesus inserts an ‘extra’ commandment into the Ten Commandments?

We recognise the phrases: You shall not kill. (Heard that a thousand times.) You shall not commit adultery. In other words, Jesus lists the commandments Christians learn from the time when they’re little children.

Then he adds: “You shall not defraud.” Exodus chapter 20 and Deuteronomy chapter five. You won’t find this commandment in the list. When telling the man what he needed to do, why did Jesus mention that sin?

Probably because those days fraud was a big problem as it is today. Fraud means not just stealing. It means telling a lie in order to steal.

For instance you make a false receipt by doubling the amount of money meant to be paid. When payment is made, half ends up in the pocket of the con-man — or as we say today, the ‘tenderpreneur’.