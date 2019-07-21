By ALLAUDIN QURESHI

An entertaining variety of musical and dance concerts with creditable theatrical events has delighted and warmed up the hearts of our showgoers during the past couple of weeks and there is a forecast of more musical and social entrenchment to look forward to on our cultural scene in days to come.

The much looked forward to and the first ever East FM Star Awards 2019 celebration is finally here. In the midst of glitz and glamour, the premier Asian radio facility East FM is all set to celebrate our society’s great achievers in various fields of service to the community — fashion, business, sports, philanthropy, creative and performing arts. And above all, to pay tribute to the on-air joy bringers of the station.

INTERNATIONAL CEREMONIES

This magnificent showing, akin to prestigious international ceremonies, is to be held on Saturday August 3, 2019, at Diamond Plaza II.

East FM Awards committee has signed up a lead singer and showman who is credited with being a pioneer of cross cultural Asian fusion music.

Taz of Stereo Nation is the iconic singer invited to sing at this one of a kind award ceremony. Taz, previously known as Johnny Zee, has ruled the UK Asian pop charts for a long time.

His albums featuring hit renditions have received gold and platinum disc awards. He has ventured into the world of cinema, as well, and is a much sought after singer, composer and actor in his own right.

Taz has travelled the world over, performing at prestigious musical concerts. He has also visited us earlier and has a large fan following in this part of the world as well. The writer has had an opportunity to emcee his initial show in Kenya.

MUSICAL CONCERTS

The awards night will also feature a fabulous fashion show by none other than Shenu Hoda, a well-known and respected name in Kenya’s fashion industry.

I understand Shenu’s show will feature a great and lovable blend of Kenyan and Eastern fashions ad designs.

Popular East FM presenters will also add spice to the proceedings at the awards with their artistic contributions, humorous skits and dance items.

The East FM Star Awards 2019 promises to be one of a kind, as such advance booking is highly recommended.

Tickets can be obtained from Cake Ville Amani Plaza in Parklands. For more details, call 0727858880.

Prior to the awards night, Vibgyor and Watcha Story Kenya’s and director Kunjan Dolakhia’s Dimwits are all ready and costumed to greet you at the Oshwal Junior Academy in Parklands from this Friday.