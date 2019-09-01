By Yusuf K. Dawood

More by this Author

The third interesting incident which occurred in Dewsbury relates to the call for my anaesthetic skill while I worked there.

I had acquired it in Black Notley where I did an orthopaedic job. Because I was returning to a Third World country, I thought I should learn how to administer anaesthesia because one never knew when one might be called to anaesthetise a patient in an emergency.

So when the orthopaedic theatre was quiet, I sat with the anaesthetic registrar while she anaesthetised for my colleague in general surgery.

It did not take a great effort on my part because she was very attractive, well-dressed and was known in the hospital as “glamour puss”.

She in turn was impressed with my interest in her speciality, a rare occurrence for a potential surgeon to be interested in anaesthesia.

She went out of her way to train me, teaching me, among other procedures, how to insert an intra-laryngeal tube in a patient’s throat through which an unconscious patient inhales oxygen and nitrous oxide to safely maintain anaesthesia, an important procedure done at the onset.

Advertisement ​

RECOMMENDATION

Mr Dunn, my boss in Black Notley, noticed it too and mentioned it in the testimonial, which he gave when I applied for the post in Banbury, a copy of which he gave me.

It said after putting in a good word for my orthopaedic skills, gained after working with him for six months, ‘he is also interested in anaesthesia and learnt more in his spare time here and made himself a competent and safe anaesthetist’.

One evening in December 1957, we were watching Hancock’s Half Hour, a very popular series on TV in the Resident’s Lounge; it was very topical that evening because Hancock was giving blood and was sending the staff of the blood transfusion centre tizzy with his shenanigans, when the phone rang and I picked it up.

It was the Sister from the Casualty, and she said: “I have a Mr Littlewood who has arrived in an ambulance from the ‘pub’. He is complaining of upper abdominal pain and he admits to drinking a few pints of beer before this pain in the epigastrium forced him to stop from consuming any more beer.”

EMERGENCY

Jim Bishop, my house surgeon and I left the lounge quickly.

Just as well because Littlewood had obviously burst his duodenal ulcer and plain X-ray of his abdomen confirmed it.

I told Dr Bishop to arrange the theatre and I rang Dr Gordon, the anaesthetist on call, a very cooperative anaesthetist with the resident surgical staff. He was an interesting character.

In the past whenever I called him in an emergency and related concomitant diseases the patient suffered from which might contraindicate administration of general anaesthesia, he would cut me short and ask:

“Has the patient got good veins into which I can squirt sodium Pentothal to induce anaesthesia?” If my answer was in the affirmative, he would retort. “Then the patient is fit for general anaesthesia. Isn’t he?”

That evening, after the usual conversation, Dr Gordon said: “According to the latest weather bulletin, visibility on the road is nil and more snow and fog are expected. And though I am leaving for the hospital now, I can’t guarantee when I will arrive or whether I will arrive at all.”

IN THE FRONTLINE

And he was right for we waited for two hours and there was no sign of him. I phoned his house and Mrs Gordon answered.

When I told her of my predicament, she replied: “My husband left the house immediately after your call, so he must be delayed by this terrible weather. I understand from the weather chart that the whole of Yorkshire is under snow.”

In the meantime, Littlewood’s pulse was going up. I could visualise beer playing havoc inside his peritoneal cavity and I knew that the outcome in surgery for perforation rested among other things on the time between perforation and closure of the leak.

So I said to Jim Bishop: “If we delay surgery on the patient, we might lose him.”

“So?” Dr Bishop asked looking worried. “You have assisted me closing these ‘perfs’ before, so you are going to do surgery under my supervision while I administer anaesthesia.”

There was an expression of fear and excitement on his face as he said with utter resignation, “As long as you take responsibility for the consequences.”

SUCCESSFUL SURGERY

Fortune smiled on us that night and everything went off all right; I inserted the intra-laryngeal tube without any hitch and relaxed the patient adequately for Dr Bishop to operate with ease, which he did with confidence and competence.

I think he enjoyed the “flying doctor” experience and instantly decided to become a surgeon. Just as he was closing the abdomen and I was reversing the patient, Dr Gordon arrived.

“Terribly sorry but it is ghastly outside,” he explained apologetically.

“You won’t believe it. While I was driving, I couldn’t see the kerb so I got out of my car to locate it. I must have strayed far because once I located the kerb, I couldn’t find the car!”

We all had a hearty laugh as Dr Gordon took over Littlewood and relieved me of bringing him round.

HAZARDOUS TASK

Like in flying where landing an aeroplane needs more skill than taking off, so in anaesthesia; reviving a patient is relatively more hazardous than “putting under”.

The final word came from Mr Oldfield under whom the patient was admitted and who we showed the patient on his rounds the next day.

When I told him what happened after moving away from Littlewood’s bed, to be out of his hearing range, he remarked: “God forbid, if this man ‘pops off’, the coroner will have great difficulty in deciding what exactly killed him — the amateur’s anaesthesia or learner’s surgery!”

The coroner did not come in the picture because Littlewood made an uneventful recovery and went home after a week.