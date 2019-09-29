And then they will add as an afterthought, a pretentious effort to take off the sting of their mean comment: “But you look good.”

Their way of greeting normally goes like this: “Caro, na si umeadd weight? Life must be treating you well … unakaa mama kabisa.”

By CAROLINE NJUNG'E

More by this Author

Have you ever tried to avoid someone you spotted walking towards you by making an abrupt turnaround and walking in the opposite direction only to keep spotting that person behind you?

Well, it happened to me once, and after the distressing incident, I promised myself never to do it again, to be brave enough from then on, to face unpleasant people head-on and be done with it.

It would be painful, but at least it would be short. Attempting to avoid them, I learnt, could end up taking much longer and creating unnecessary drama.

Here’s what happened. I was heading home in the evening when I saw someone I knew, someone I did not have the strength of mind or patience to engage. You must know at least one such person. In a nutshell, this person is mean-spirited, nosy and insensitive in their nosiness. Their way of greeting normally goes like this: “Caro, na si umeadd weight? Life must be treating you well … unakaa mama kabisa.”

And then they will add as an afterthought, a pretentious effort to take off the sting of their mean comment: “But you look good.”

They will then continue. “So, where do you work these days?” After saying you work for Nation, they will say, sounding very surprised, even shocked, “Bado uko Nation?!” As if it is the crime of the century to be still working where you were when you last met this person.

Advertisement

And then this person will add, “Anyway, wewe fanya job, there are people looking for jobs but can’t find them,” as if your job is the lowliest of all jobs in Kenya.

But they are not done yet, not by a long shot.

“Last time I met you, you had two children, uko na wangapi sasa?”

“I have three now,” you say.

“Three?!” they will exclaim, sound scandalised. “With this economy?” “Simamia hapo please,” they will advise you, wondering in the next breath whether you finally moved from Kinoo.

By the time they decide they have probed you enough to let you go — it is impossible to extricate yourself from such people you will be in need of counselling, some therapy to assure you that you are doing just fine, that there is nothing wrong with you.

Keen to escape the negativity that I knew was coming my way, I decided to run. Unfortunately, each time I would furtively look behind me, I would spot this person right there, taking every corner I took.

All the while, I was quelling the urge to actually run because that would only have drawn their attention to me. Also, in this Nairobi, you cannot afford to suddenly take off because only thieves and hawkers running away from council askaris do so.

I was therefore acutely aware that if I ran, someone would either shout, “mwizi!” and I would be lynched, or the merciless Nairobi City askaris would pounce on me and drag me into their rusty vehicle. I therefore continued walking hoping to outpace my tormentor. Next time I looked behind me, however, this person was almost on me. In a panic, I darted into the doorway nearest me, which turned out to be a fast-food restaurant.

Turned out that was a mistake because this person also got in. It is one of those places that are, for an unfathomable reason, fitted with mirrors everywhere, even the ceiling, therefore I knew it was a matter of time before this person saw me, what with me reflected all over the place …

And true enough, I heard, “Caro!” forcing me to turn around and feign surprise at seeing this person.

“You mean there are still people who eat chips — you’re not afraid of cholesterol?” she said by way of greeting, informing me that she was buying the junk for her children.

By the time it was my turn to pay for the packet of chips I didn’t want, this person, who I won’t name, had managed to unclothe me, in a way that only they can, to everyone within earshot. Pray, why are some people like this?