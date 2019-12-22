By CAROLINE NJUNG'E

A couple of days ago, a group of us were having a conversation in the office about how complicated, and expensive, an affair Christmas has become.

Once upon a time, just about every Kenyan spent Christmas upcountry with the extended family; it was a time to catch up with all the cousins, aunts and uncles you hadn’t seen that year. And what a joyous reunion it would be!

Every family would chip towards the Christmas meal, which always included a goat or two. For the luckier ones, the rich uncle would generously foot the entire bill.

The women would then merrily join forces and make a mountain of chapati (they were a delicacy then) and an assortment of other foods.

This, coupled with new clothes, soda, sweets and biscuits for the kids, would crown the biggest holiday in Kenya, and on that day, everyone would go to bed giddy with happiness.

COMMUNION

How I cherish those long gone years, as it is, I cannot remember the last time my extended family came together to celebrate anything, leave alone Christmas.

This day, for many families, has become a solitary affair, and it is no longer strange to spend the day quietly with your immediate family, the need for communion long gone. How sad.

And those that choose to spend the day upcountry have nothing good to say about the experience – a colleague who comes from Western Kenya told us that when travelling home for Christmas, she normally puts aside an extra Sh3,000, which she breaks up into Sh100 and Sh200 notes.

This, she told us, is to give the many neighbours and relatives who throng their homestead when they find out that she has arrived.

Most of them will blatantly want to know whether she brought them “sugar” from “Nairobi”, sugar in this case being money.

ONE-SIDED

She will then hand the visitor either 100 or 200 bob depending on how close her relationship is with the receiver.

The visitors, who normally turn up at her mother’s homestead in the morning to say “hi”, usually stay until evening, which means that they partake of all the day’s meals there.

This colleague says that while dropping in unannounced and overstaying your visit has always been synonymous with life in the village where there still is, thankfully, a sense of community; there was a time when the generosity around Christmas time was two-sided.

Now it has become one-sided, where the town folk are expected to fund the festivities entirely, making the celebrations expensive and exploitative, which might partly explain why less people are willing to spend it there.

Of course there’s also the fact that matatu and bus owners hike the fare around this time, discouraging many Kenyans from travelling to be with their relatives.

MOMBASA

The fact is that not many people will be trooping to the village this Christmas, though the irony is that quite a number will be spending it in more expensive destinations than their shags – everyone I know, for instance, seems to be spending Christmas day in Mombasa.

As I write this, the SGR to the coastal town is fully booked since November until January next year, and all the popular hotels that middle class Kenyans are fond of are fully booked.

Those that have had enough of the Mombasa circuit are spending the day in other holiday destinations around the country, while those with more to spend will be flying off to various destinations across the world.

Oh well, I guess the good, old days are gone for good.