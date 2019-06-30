By MWALIMU ANDREW

The moment we dropped Bensouda from the trip to London, I did not need a calculator to know that choices have consequences.

The truth is that I did not drop her, I could have retained her but once Pius added Mrs Kandie on the list, this ruled out Bensouda, for we could not take two headmistresses to London. As we were planning the trip to Nairobi for visa applications, I did not tell Bensouda that she was not part of the team.

But Mwisho wa Lami being Mwisho wa Lami, this information reached her as soon as we boarded the Nairobi-bound “Msamaria Mwema”.

As we approached Nakuru, I received an SMS from her. It was a blank text, which I assumed was a mistake, possibly a child was playing with her phone.

VERY BAD

But when we got back home, Mrs Atika asked to see me. “Things are bad, Dre, very bad.” It was during half term, so we were not in school.

I could not visit her at her place either. With her husband in Nairobi and Mwisho wa Lami being Mwisho wa Lami, you know what would have been said as soon as I stepped into her home.

So Mrs Atika came visiting Fiolina. “Boss lady can’t believe that she is not going to London,” she started.

“When she heard that you people had left for Nairobi to go apply for passports, she was a little disappointed to have been left behind, but when she heard that Mrs Kandie was on the list, she got upset — even mad.”

“I know that, Bev,” I said. Mrs Atika’s full name is Beverline Atika. I continued: “But I did not choose Mrs Kandie or drop Bensouda, that was the work of my brother Pius, and we all know it.”

DIFFERENCES

“Bensouda says she asked you to convince your brother to select her, but that you convinced him to drop her because of the differences you have in school.”

Mrs Atika added that Bensouda had told a few people that because of that, I should start looking for another school. “She considers that as sabotage and says you will know who she is. So I thought I should warn you as a friend.”

I also heard from other sources that Bensouda will do everything to ensure that I don’t travel to London, especially if the trip comes up when school is on.

So, I arrived at school on Monday morning, but not very early since Kuya had long assumed this role, and as that super teacher in charge of school co-ordination, he ensures that all is well, the school is clean and everyone is settled in class on time.

CONFLICTS

To avoid many conflicts with Kuya, I had stopped going to school early.

For some reason, Kuya did not come to school early that day, and having heard what Bensouda had threatened me, I had no motivation to do any extra work. I just went to the staffroom to prepare for my lessons.

No one had expected Bensouda to be in school that day. You don’t see her in school on the first day after holidays. Nor do you see her as early as she came last Monday. At 8.27am.

“Is this a staffroom or a cow shed?” she asked as soon as she entered the staffroom. “I can’t believe human beings are seated here!” she exclaimed.

The staffroom was not clean yes, but it was not that dirty, it was habitable. She put her bag in her office and left. “If the staffroom is looking like this, sembuse classrooms,” she started moving from class to class. In every class, she would ask the pupils to clean it.

Kuya arrived shortly after and joined her. He immediately got some girls to mop Bensouda’s office and sweep the staffroom, then he continued supervising the cleanup.

STAFF MEETING

We then received a WhatsApp message from Kuya that there will be a staff meeting at 10am. We expected fireworks. “So nothing happens in this school when I’m not in?” was the first question she asked.

She did not even greet us.

“Who is the teacher on duty?” she asked. No one answered.

“According to the rota that we all know …” started Kuya but he was rudely interrupted by Bensouda.

“This school has a deputy who earns a salary, Kuya, let him answer the question,” she said, without looking at me. “The rota I had at the beginning of the term was changed by Kuya so let him tell us who is on duty,” I said, looking at him.

“You are the deputy, Dre,” said Bensouda. “Even if Kuya drew the rota, you are the custodian of it,” she said. I did not answer her.

“As deputy HM, what did you do when you came to school this morning and found it dirty?” she asked, once again, without looking at me.

SANITARY TEACHER

“Sorry Madam Principal, that was the work of the teacher on duty and the sanitary teacher, not me., I rudely told her, as I was now upset.

“So who is Kuya, or me, because we supervised the cleanup? Am I the duty mistress and is Kuya the sanitary master?” she asked

“Excuse me, Madam,” said Mrs Atika. “I am the teacher on duty but my child was sick in the morning. That is why I delayed, but I informed Kuya yesterday that I will be late.

‘’Oh Madam Atika,’’ said Bensouda sarcastically. “And why did you inform Kuya and not the deputy, Dre?’’ she asked.

Mrs Atika said she informed Kuya because it is Kuya who drew the rota and it’s Kuya who has been running the school in her absence.

“He is doing this because the person who is supposed to be doing this is only thinking about London. He forgot all about this school,” Bensouda cut her short.

“That is not true Madam Headmistress,” I interjected but was stopped in my tracks.

LONDON PLANS

“Never ever interrupt me, Dre,” said Bensouda. “I know you consider that woman, Kandie, as your boss but I will make sure you know that you are still a primary school teacher here and I am the HM — upende usipende.”

She went on: “I hope you will get a job in London as you could come back to find your job gone,” she said and left the staffroom.