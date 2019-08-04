Christians urged to build strong ties with God

He stressed on the importance of acquiring wealth without engaging in corrupt deals.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

A priest has urged Catholic faithful to pick lessons on how to build a strong relationship with God from three Kenyan leaders who succumbed to cancer recently.

In less than a month, Kenya has lost icons including Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso.

While delivering a sermon at St Joseph The Worker Parish Church on Sunday in Nakuru Town, Fr Peter Mose said: “It is important to put our relationship with God as top priority.”

He added: “The heavenly wealth is the most treasured wealth which we should all strive to acquire. It is more fulfilling and has many rewards to our troubled souls.”

He said it was sad that many parents were putting more effort on their children’s education without giving them spiritual nourishment.

“Many parents want to acquire bragging rights that their sons and daughters are in top national schools and others are pursuing lucrative courses at the universities but they have no time to pray with their children,” said Fr Mose.

The clergyman called on wealthy Christians to be tolerant to the poor and assist them whenever they are in financial trouble.

“Some landlords are very fast to lock houses of their tenants due to non-payment of rent without establishing what financial problems their tenants could be undergoing,” said Fr Mose

