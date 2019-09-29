In the meantime, we are looking for a good, creative and catchy name for the academy. Any suggestions?

We had set the tentative opening dates as next January, but after word went around that Fiolina and I are starting an academy, we have been swamped by requests to open it as soon as the classrooms are ready, which will be in the next two weeks maximum.

By MWALIMU ANDREW

You will all remember how last month, Fiolina, the laugh of my enviable life, did everything possible to get a TSC job. As a loving and supporting husband, something very few wives in Kenya have, I gave whatever help I could, as I have always supported the growth of women. My support included me allowing Fiolina to be with a man no husband would allow their wives near.

Although she attended the interviews, we recently learnt that they will get feedback next month, and if successful, it may not be until next year when Fiolina starts work. But even before we had rested on this matter, Fiolina came up with another idea. This was after she travelled to our county headquarters last Monday and was very excited when she returned.

I knew Fiolina was very excited when I arrived home that Monday evening to find her in good moods, seated in the sitting room with my towel placed strategically. She hugged me on arrival, something we only do on special occasions.

“Your water is ready for bathing,” she announced. I could hear the table being arranged as I bathed, and as I expected, I got back from the bath shade to find the table full of food. There were fruits, ugali, chapati, rice vegetables and matumbo. You now understand why I always say that he who found Fiolina found a better thing? We ate together, talking. Once done, she quickly brought a flask of tea, a sign that she wanted us to talk before retiring to bed.

“Did I tell you how my visit at the County HQs went?” she asked excitedly. I did not know.

“I met Maina, the director of Sharp Shooter Academy, you remember him?” she asked. Mr Maina is a former HM of Mwisho wa Lami. He was fired a few years ago (over CK) and opened an academy that is doing so well. If you remember, Fiolina worked in that school in 2017, with the only memorable thing there being that she started throwing up while teaching there, and later gave us Sospeter, the most handsome and most intelligent baby boy that Mwisho wa Lami has ever seen — after yours truly.

“Mr Maina wants me to go back as soon as possible?” she said, looking me with eyes that said they wanted me to say yes.

“I hope you told him no,” I said. She was very disappointed to hear this and asked me why.

“You know Maina doesn’t pay salaries on time, he still owes you money for the last time you taught there,” I told her. “Plus, then you were alone, now you have Sospeter to take care of. And we can’t afford big house.”

“Sospeter is not a problem,” she said. “I will leave him here and will be coming back every weekend.” I told her to forget about that.

“Why don’t you ever want me to develop?” she snapped. “Tell me Dre, are you afraid of me? Juzi you didn’t want to support me get a TSC job? I have asked you severally to give me some money I start a business, but you refused. Now you don’t want this, why Dre?”

She did not even give me time to respond. “You feel good when you come here and find me cooking and cleaning the house like a woman who never went to school? Is that what makes you happy? Tell me?”

Fiolina was now uncontrollable, almost hysterical. A lot of people usually say that I am lucky to have married not only a beautiful wife, but also a quiet, humble woman who cannot kill a housefly. Those people have never seen Fiolina angry, like that day.

“Had I known that I was getting married to a difficult man like you, I would never have come to Mwisho wa Lami, there were so many who wanted me, and still many more who want me even now,” she added.

I wanted to react, but I remembered the counsel of my father Caleb, one of the wisest men Mwisho wa Lami has ever produced — when he has partaken of Hitler’s waters. “Never argue with a woman, you will never win,” he told me many times. I did not say a word, I just went to sleep, but she followed me in bed, still shouting.

The next day, I shared this with Kizito, one of my confidants and friends.

“No, Dre, don’t let her go to Sharp Shooter,” he said. I asked him what I should do.

“Why take Fiolina to teach at an Academy when you can start your own here and eat all the money yourself?” he asked.

He had a point. In early July, Tito, a former (poor) student of mine and the owner of Mwisho wa Lami-based Busy Bee Academy was caught in a compromising situation with a Class 7 girl in his office. He managed to escape and has been on the run ever since — especially after the girl became pregnant. As a result, Busy Bee Academy closed down, and since the beginning of this term, the people of Mwisho wa Lami have no academy.

“Here is your opportunity to make money Dre,” said Kizito. “Grab it and employ Fiolina there.” I wondered if anyone will attend such a school. “If they trooped into Busy Bee whose owner had an E in KSCE, imagine if they heard you and Fiolina are the brains behind a new school? My friend you will be swimming in money.”

I asked around what I needed to start an academy and found out that all I needed was just space and some makeshift construction to serve as classrooms.

I immediately called Nyayo, Mwisho wa Lami’s jack of all trades and we went to measure three classrooms on a piece of land next to my home.

Yesterday, with Nyayo, we went to my father’s home and brought down my house that has remained there since I moved to my own palatial home. We will use the salvaged materials, especially iron sheets and poles to construct three classrooms.

We had set the tentative opening dates as next January, but after word went around that Fiolina and I are starting an academy, we have been swamped by requests to open it as soon as the classrooms are ready, which will be in the next two weeks maximum.

In the meantime, we are looking for a good, creative and catchy name for the academy. Any suggestions?