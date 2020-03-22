By Joe Babendreier

THE MAN WAS born blind. Jesus cured him. His parents said: “This is our son. We know he was born blind.” It was impossible to deny the obvious. Someone had cured this man. He insisted that Jesus had done it: “He put a paste on my eyes, and I washed, and I can see.”

St John tells us the details in chapter nine of his gospel. If you let those words open your eyes spiritually, you’ll be able to see what Jesus came to reveal. He is Lord. He is our Saviour. He is the one who will free us not just from some disease but from all diseases. He will free us from all pain, suffering and death.

CHRIST

St Paul expressed it in First Thessalonians (4:13): “We want you to be quite certain, brethren, about those who have fallen asleep, to make sure that you do not grieve for them, as others do, who have no hope.

We believe that Jesus died and rose again, and that in the same way God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep in Jesus … Those who have died in Christ will be the first to rise!”

It would make no sense to seek death deliberately. God put us in this world to work for him. He wants us to be apostles, spreading the good news about the forgiveness of sins.

I am all for taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Even so, let us remember faith in Jesus Christ.

If some of us, or if some of our friends and relatives get sick and die, we must not get angry with God and lose hope. Being Christians, we cannot close our eyes to the sober truth about sin. St Paul wrote in Romans (6:23): “The wages of sin is death.”

God did not want anyone to die. But due to the sins of our parents and our own personal sins, we lost the original blessing of immortality.

OUR SINS

In his mercy, God sent Jesus, his Son, to save us. Because death was the result of our sins, Jesus had to provide a cure for sins by dying on a cross and rising from the dead.

Once our sins have been forgiven, Jesus can use his power as the Risen Lord to save us from death. As St Paul wrote in First Corinthians (15:22): “Just as all die in Adam, so in Christ all will be brought to life; but all of them in their proper order: Christ the first-fruits, and next, at his coming, those who belong to him.