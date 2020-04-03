Covid-19: Koffi Olomide releases new song

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Congolese Soukous and rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide has released a new song. In his latest hit entitled, 'assassin', Mr Olomide attributes the coronavirus pandemic to the 'anger of God'.

In the five-minute song, the Congolese singer, whose name is Antoine Christopher Agbepa Mumba, also urges that 'we love each other again so that God can be happy'.

'God's anger has shown itself in form of a virus. It is written that we are going to die but not like enemies. Now people are being buried like dogs. The assassin's name is coronavirus. It cannot be stopped by witchcraft. Let us ask God for forgiveness so we can survive,' the song's translated lyrics indicate.

Further, the 63-year old, who is set to tour Nairobi for a series of shows on May 9, tells Daily Nation in an exclusive interview on Thursday that we should ask God for forgiveness.

"I really want to come to Nairobi to entertain my fans, they have been asking on social media when I will come," he says.

"If all goes well, I will come, but now we have to tell the world that coronavirus is dangerous. We need to get solutions and also ask God for forgiveness," he added.

The assassin video track best highlights the current situation around the world where hundreds of thousands have been infected, leaving several dead.

The track shows several police vehicles and ambulances transporting patients to hospitals for medical attention.