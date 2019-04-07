My greatest joy comes with meeting a cancer survivor who is confident enough to share their journey with the aim of encouraging others.

By ANGELA OKETCH

Hellen Munyoki is the head of outreach, working with children with cancer at Eddah’s Hope Foundation.

What is your greatest strength?

I think I have more than one strength. I believe I am a hard worker, committed to my job and responsibility to the society when it comes to enlightening the youth and young adults on cancer matters. I also believe I have a big heart and always try and see the best in people, which sometimes gets in the way of decision making. I could go on and on about what I believe my strengths to be, but if I have to choose, then I could go with "having a passion for creating cancer awareness among the youth and young adults”.

How do you handle failure?

I shut down, get up, dust myself and learn from it. Besides, no one told me that fighting cancer would be an easy thing to do.

How about stress and pressure?

I simply sleep it through, reflect and come up with a strategy on how to handle the situation that is stressing me but more often, I try and avoid stress and pressure getting in my way by anticipating it and being prepared.

Describe your typical work week

Too much happens in a week. I will narrow it down to organising forums where the youth get to speak about cancer, their challenges regarding their involvement in the cancer war and generating cancer-related content to be shared on social media for Eddah's Hope.

What motivates you?

My motivation is seeing to it that we are living in a cancer-free society, hence I work towards that.

In your line of duty, what are the most difficult decisions that you are required to make?

These would be the projects that we are planning to undertake. Sometimes we have to make the decision not to go through with a project because we are lacking funds to execute it.

Before Joining Eddah's Hope Cancer Foundation, what were you doing?

I was a student at Kenyatta University, but during my long holidays, I used to take casual jobs to keep me busy. I hold a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Sociology in Kenyatta University, but growing up, I always wanted to be a pilot.

You talked about the youth being left out on matters regarding cancer and therefore they have limited access to information, why do think this is happening?

In the world today, cancer is believed to not be a young person's disease, therefore they are often left out in decision making and getting important information about the disease. We are making progress in making their voices heard since we want to them to be included in decision making and to be enlightened.

What do you enjoy most about your work?

I am thrilled when I see young people taking charge of their health matters, like getting screened and tested, and even encouraging their friends to do the same. I believe if we are really going to beat this beast, then we have to acknowledge that it exists and talk about it.

What do you find most challenging?

The most challenging part of my work is convincing people that they need to take charge of their own health, because from a logic point of view, you do not need convincing to take care of yourself.

How does it feel working with children who have cancer or suffering from cancer?

At the beginning, I used to feel sad for them but I later realised that the children did not need pity because they are strong, and all they want is someone to be there for them as they battle this disease. It now gives me joy being around them and I truly admire them for their strength.

What do you like doing when free?

I read novels, catch a series or two and hang out with my friends.

What mantra do you live by?

"Take one day at a time, eventually things will fall into place."

What’s your greatest joy?

My greatest joy comes with meeting a cancer survivor who is confident enough to share their journey with the aim of encouraging others and helping other survivors through their journeys.

What are your future plans?

I just want to continue to create awareness and help in advocating for better cancer care.

