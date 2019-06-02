By MWALIMU ANDREW

As you know, late last term, Alex was posted to this school. Alex, for those of you who did not know, is a former student at Mosoriot TTC.

He was a year was ahead of Fiolina, the laugh of my enviable life; and who had interests in Fiolina that were more than just academics.

Upon Alex’s arrival, I noticed some changes in Fiolina’s attitude and as such I planned to frustrate Alex until he personally starts looking for a transfer.

FRUSTRATING ALEX

My attempts at frustrating Alex, however, hit a wall since this term, the power scales moved from me to Kuya. Power in this school is like a see-saw; it moves from Kuya to yours truly based on Bensouda’s feelings and moods.

Earlier in the term, I had assigned Alex quite a lot of classes, my key intention being to keep him so busy that was he left with no time to even remember the existence of Fiolina.

But once he took control of the timetable, Kuya changed this, and gave Alex an easier time on the time table; but made me very busy.

I did not easily accept the new school timetable that was drawn by Kuya, and I used a few teachers to fight this.

STAFF MEETING

“I don’t agree with this timetable,” said Lena in a staff meeting two weeks ago. “The deputy had drawn a good timetable that was working well, was easy to understand and took into consideration the needs of every teacher,” she added, her bad hair in tow.

“Maybe it took into considerations your interests only,” said Sella. “That was the worst timetable I have ever seen in my teaching life.”

Alex also chimed in. “That was a bad timetable; I however kept quiet since I was new and thought that was how things are done here.”

He then thanked Kuya for coming up with a new school timetable. “Man, you rescued me!”

Mrs Atika vehemently opposed the timetable, terming it unfriendly to mothers. “This is something you created in a bar with Saphire and Alex; it is no wonder the two of them seem to support it. I speak on behalf of all women and I want you to know that we are upset with your so-called timetable.”

TIMETABLE

“I am a woman and I want it clearly know that I am okay with the timetable,” said Nzomo. No one responded to her, for obvious reasons.

If you are new here, please be informed that Kuya is the father of Nzomo’s son, and they have been staying together for the past two years, except in the last few weeks following disagreements over a certain schoolgirl.

“Dre is the deputy in this school, and his timetable is the one I will follow,” said Mrs Atika. Bensouda arrived just as Mrs Atika was making her threat.

“What is the issue?” she asked. “I could hear your shouts as far back as the market.”

Lena explained the issue at hand, saying the problem was the timetable, and also wondering which timetable to follow, the Deputy HM’s or Mr Kuya’s.

IMPORTANT MATTERS

“Kuya is the Director of Studies in this school,” she clarified. “So let’s follow his timetable. As deputy, Dre should be concerned with more important matters. Timetable is such a small thing.”

This brought the whole discussion to an end, and emboldened Kuya. With such powers, Kuya went ahead to make further changes to the timetable.

The first thing he did was to ensure that I was busy in the afternoons, while Alex had no lessons practically all afternoons — perhaps to give him time to go do with Fiolina whatever he wanted — as I was toiling in class.

Kuya also gave Alex and I some lessons in Class Seven and Eight, ensuring that they followed each other, with Alex coming after me for some classes while I went in after him for others.

As the deputy, I have some other duties to do and, as such, I would arrive in class a little late, which meant that my class would extend on for some time. This upset Alex, who would be standing for some time at the door — waiting for me to leave.

KISWAHILI LESSON

Like last Thursday, after tea, I had a Kiswahili lesson in Class Eight. There would be another lesson the day after that I was sure I would miss due to another engagement at the same time.

So I decided to extend. But no sooner had the bell rang than Alex came for his math lessons that followed my Kiswahili lesson.

I ignored him, and went on teaching. Ten minutes later Alex was still waiting outside. I walked to him and told him that I would be way the next day, and asked him to take my next day’s lesson. Alex flatly refused.

I did what any sensible teacher who puts learners first would do. I asked the students what they wanted: Math or Kiswahili. Kiswahili won by a big margin.

“You have heard for yourself,” I said then continued teaching. Alex come to class and put my books down.

“This is my class, please leave!” he said, facing me menacingly. He moved to punch me. It happened so fast. Three boys came up and pushed him out of class, throwing his math books away as well. Alex shouted as he left, attracting the attention of everyone.

ADD SALT

I followed him to the staffroom immediately, as I wanted to be sure he would not add salt to the story.

“I am finding it difficult to cover my lessons since I can’t start my lessons on time,” he was telling Kuya. “Most of my lessons are just after Dre’s who overstays in class.”

He went on: “Today, instead of leaving class, he incited the boys to attack me. I am lucky to be alive.” He was clearly shaken.

“Stop lying Alex,” I said. “I told you I have a class tomorrow that you can take as I will not be there. You need to understand that as the deputy, I miss quite a good number of classes due to my other duties, so when I get to go to class, I try to make up for the missed classes.”

“But what work is this keeping you busy, yet we know all the duties of the deputy are carried out by Kuya?” asked Saphire.

INCITEMENT

“None of you has ever been deputy so you have no idea what I am talking about,” I answered.

“Let us avoid sideshows,” said Kuya. “The issue is about delaying Alex from starting his class,” said Kuya.

“And inciting students against me,” Alex added.