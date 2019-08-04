By CAROLINE NJUNG'E

A funny thing happened to me last week.

I was walking to the office when I heard loud quick footsteps behind me closing in. I am all about self-preservation, and knowing how unforgiving Nairobi’s CBD is, I quickened my pace, my intention to bolt into the next open doorway I came across.

The last thing I wanted was to be throttled and mugged for the humble 2,000 bob I had just withdrawn from an M-Pesa outlet.

Nowadays in this beautiful country of ours, 2,000 shillings is akin to 200 shillings, thanks to our gloomy economy, so it would have been a shame to die because of 200 shillings.

Anyway, determined to outrun the mugger behind me, I half walked and half ran, quelling the urge to look behind me because, in the movies I watch, criminals that get spotted by their prey either pounce on them earlier than planned or kill their prey to ensure that they do not get identified later. Yeah, I know, I watch too many movies…

Just as I was preparing to dive into the entrance of a bank on my left, the footsteps overtook me — lo and behold!

RELIEF

It was only a young man in a suit and tie carrying a brown A4 envelope, the kind that job seekers tend to carry.

I know because numerous times in the past I have carried a similar envelope on my way to a job interview or to “drop” my CV in a certain office.

I let out a sigh and clutched my pounding chest because at that moment, I had contemplated thrusting my purse, which held 200 shillings masquerading as 2,000 shillings, to save my neck.

Generally, I am a sissy in the face of danger, I would rather run away than flex my muscles, which is fortunate because my ego is not showy most of the time, so I don’t mind being called a coward if walking away will prevent me from getting hurt.

Just so you get a better picture, if I were cast in a rugby game, I would throw the ball down or peacefully offer it to the rival team chasing me down than be crushed to the ground and buried alive.

Rugby is such a violent game! As for boxing, I have no words to describe it.

PACIFIST

As you can deduce, I have never been involved in a fight, not even in my teens or early 20s when most people tend to do most of their irresponsible drinking, which leads them to do stupid things.

I get shell-shocked when I witness a live fight, especially one between men. I am sure some of you are reading this and wondering where I grew up…

Sometime ago, a relative had us roaring with laughter when he recounted how he and a close friend of his, in their foolish days, picked a fight in a bar.

Seated, the men they had picked a fight with had looked harmless. Until they stood up that is. They were much taller and bigger than them, and when they headed to their table, huge fists bunched, my relative, seeing imminent death, scrambled off his seat and took off, leaving his friend behind to face the music alone.

FLIGHT BEFORE FIGHT

He only returned 10 minutes later after the bunch of mountain men left, to find his friend writhing on the floor in pain, having taken a beating for two.

It is a wonder that the two are still friends, though this relative explained to me that such an incident is not enough to break friendship between men.

Amazing! If it were women… If you’re waiting for the moral of the story, sorry, there isn’t any.