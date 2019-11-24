By Yusuf K. Dawood

We flew into Nairobi on Monday, March 20, 1961, having left London a week earlier.

We had stopped en route to Zurich, Rome and Athens for a couple of days in each place.

As we stepped on the African soil for the first time, it was drizzling, a sign of good omen, according to local tradition. It certainly proved so in our case in more ways than one.

We were welcomed by Robert Beaumont, the administrator whom we had met in London before.

The murram road from the airport to the town was called ‘Princess Elizabeth Highway’ at the time. We saw herds of zebras on the side of the road and a few warthogs and gazelles frisking their tails and darting across the road.

As Marie and I sat enthralled, we heard screeching brakes and were thrown off our seats as Beaumont’s car came to a jerky halt.

Pointing to a couple of giraffes unhurriedly, almost majestically crossing the road, Beaumont said. “Animals have the right of way here.”

CLASS DIVISIONS

On entering Delamere Avenue, we noticed that only whites drove posh cars and occupied offices and shops.

The ‘sons of the soil’ seemed to be merely beasts of burden, walking subserviently on the service roads.

The Biblical picture of ‘hewers of wood and drawers of water’ was glaringly obvious and indelibly printed.

There was one hope like a silver lining in a dark cloud — the drums of uhuru were beating loud and clear!

Kenya was vastly different. It was still a British colony and its population was seven million only, kneaded together as a three-tiered cake.

On top was the icing and the cream derived from political power and a fertile agricultural base, historically belonging to Europeans.

In the middle were nuts and marzipan comprising Asian shopkeepers, civil servants and professionals. Finally there was the bottom tier, flour kneaded with a little butter.

It was made up of the indigenous population carrying the heavy suprastructure and receiving increasing burden as time went on.

SEGREGATION

As Beaumont had mentioned in London, there was no regimented or brazen racial discrimination but it was exercised in a subtle manner, and I became a victim on two occasions.

One was when we were trying to buy a house. Marie got in touch with an estate agent who said to her on phone.

“You must be raving mad wanting to settle here because when the country gets its freedom, there will be an inferno that will make what happened in Belgian Congo look like a Sunday picnic!”

Despite that warning, he showed her a house in Muthaiga, which Marie liked very much.

She even negotiated the price and committed to buy it, subject to me liking the house.

Soon after the agent saw my face when he showed us the property, he rang Marie to say the vendor had withdrawn his property!

We realised later that residential areas were unofficially segregated. The other incident was not so subtle.

CITY IN THE SUN

We were taken by friends to watch tennis on the grounds of a private members’ club.

There were no mobile phones those days and we had to give the hospital the telephone number of the place we were at.

I wanted to ring the Aga Khan Hospital to inform them about my whereabouts. I intended to ring from the club after arriving.

When I tried to enter the office, I was stopped at the door. When I explained, the askari took my details and carried them to the club’s telephone operator instead of allowing me in. I was told I was the wrong colour!

Nairobi was also different, with a population of 300,000. There were no traffic lights, no matatus, no muggings, no traffic jams, no grills on the windows, no walls round the house, and everything worked, including telephone landlines. Nairobi was truly a clean and green city in the sun.

I was taken round the hospital and got disappointed with two introductions, which scarcely raised my spirits.

One was meeting my predecessor, Mr Teja Mangat, a handsome shaved Sikh who was doing my locum and keeping the seat warm for me.

After Beaumont introduced me, he asked me: “Do you play golf?” “I am afraid, I don’t,” I replied. “Tennis?” “Not really,” I replied. “That’s a pity,” he said.

“Because the hospital is not busy at all, certainly not on the surgical side and you have a lot of free time on your hands.”

AGA KHAN

He then took me round the 32-bedded surgical unit and I was horrified to see only 14 occupied.

Over the next few days, it was brought home to me some reasons for low occupancy.

One of them was that the whites had unofficially boycotted the hospital because they considered this first multiracial hospital as the last nail in the coffin of racial superiority despite the fact that it was well built, equipped and staffed.

The indigenous Africans welcomed the hospital and wanted to utilise the facilities to the fullest but could not afford it though the rates were modest and based on daily comprehensive charges, and not item-wise as hospitals impose now.

As a result, the hospital was patronised by only the Asians, mainly Ismailis, who travelled from the neighbouring countries.

The other incident was when I was taken to meet Wilfred Barber, the senior surgeon and my boss. His first remark was. “We are not fond of Mcleod here.”

He was referring to the British government minister, who had recently visited Kenya and promised early independence to the country above the heads of the diehard settlers who had vowed to convert Kenya into another South Africa.