Although people say that I was given Fiolina by my Aunt Senje Albina on a silver platter, I need to remind everyone that Senje Albina only organised our first meeting.

And that it was my gift of the gab, my sweet tongue, my superior smart dressing, my tallness and handsomeness, my intellect that put Fiolina in the box — this box that she never wants to get out of.

And, I did that upon the strong recommendation of my sister Caro, Mwisho wa Lami’s Cabinet Secretary for Information and Broadcasting.

Initially, Yunia, my elder sister, had been opposed to me marrying Fiolina, for she had another woman in mind.

But, I came to learn that Yunia wanted to control my life via remote control and that’s why she was pushing for that woman.

HISTORY

I listened to Caro, whom I have always had a soft spot for. Caro is my immediate follower, and we have always been close.

Before Fiolina arrived, she had organised for me a lot of things that I don’t want to talk about. She still does so even today, but please don’t tell Fiolina.

Caro had known Fiolina for long, for they had met several times at the posho mill, among many other places.

The brother of Caro’s husband, I am told, was Fiolina’s boyfriend. But, the guy doesn’t know what hit him the moment I appeared on the scene.

Naturally, Caro and Fiolina became chanda na pete as soon as Fiolina became my First Lady. They drifted a little a few years ago.

IMPROVED RELATIONS

You see, before Sospeter’s arrival, a silent campaign led by my elder sister Yunia, had started with the sole purpose of getting me a wife who would bear me children to replace Fiolina, and this had caused a rift between Fiolina and my sisters.

But as soon as Fiolina started throwing up, Caro once more became Fiolina’s best friend, and supported her throughout the journey and has remained close to Fiolina.

All this is not for free, for every time Caro visits, she doesn’t return to her husband empty-handed.

As for Yunia, she never fully embraced Fiolina. In fact, when Sospeter was born, she came to visit us with doubts in her mind.

She only glowed when she saw that Sospeter was a photocopy of her dark, tall, and handsome brother.

About a month ago, both Yunia and Caro came to see our parents. Usually they return after a few days, but the two are still around.

NO LONGER AT EASE

By the second week, I did not need a calculator to know that they had differed with their husbands. And this was not the first time the two differed with their husbands at the same time!

In the first days, Caro would visit my house every day, but Yunia would come maybe once a week. And her conversations with Fiolina were never deep, for she would be issuing instructions and correcting her on many things in the house.

But with Caro, the two would talk like twin sisters until late in the night. But in the recent past, I have noted that Caro’s visits have reduced, and Yunia’s have gone up.

It is only last Monday that I came to realise that Caro and Fiolina are no longer friends. They are sworn enemies. And it’s all because of shoes. Ngoma rubber shoes.

As the whole world knows, in March this year, I bought Fiolina a pair of stylish Ngoma rubber shoes on her birthday.

MARRIAGE

Two weeks ago, Caro borrowed them to wear to the market. I did not even know this until last Monday when Fiolina complained to me about Caro.

“Tell that sister of yours to respect other people’s property,” Fiolina told me. I asked her to explain.

“I gave her my Ngoma shoes and now she has made them hers,” Fiolina fumed. I called Caro and told her to return the shoes.

You see, although blood is thicker than water, I am a husband who knows that sisters must never come between our marriage.

The last time I sided with my sisters against Fiolina and she went way, none of my sisters came to my house to cook for me.

I was in the sitting room when Branton brought the shoes last Tuesday. He had been given by his aunt Caro to bring them back.

“Mrudishie umwambie sikumpea zikiwa chafu?” (Return them to her. Tell her the shoes were clean when I lent her) Fiolina shouted at Branton. “Arudishe vile zilikuwa!”

MEDIATOR

That evening, as we took supper, Caro came to our house. She was breathing fire.

“Mulamwa, tutaheshimiana,” she told Fiolina even before she sat down. “Wewe sio wa kwanza kununuliwa viatu na bwana wako!”

“Najua,” answered Fiolina. “Na si uko na bwana, si umwambie akununulie pia wewe?” (Tell your husband to shoes for you)

“Unafikiria bwana wangu ni mshamba? Hawezi ninulia Ngoma?” Caro asked Fiolina, spoiling for a fight.

I had to defend Fiolina. “Stop this nonsense, Caro!” I told her, ordering her out of my house. “Sitaki fitina, rudisha fitina kwako Luanda.”

“Dre, sikujua umekaliwa na bibi hivi,” she said as she left. I did not answer her. As it would happen, Yunia, my elder sister, was just coming to visit us. And she happened to hear Caro’s outbursts.

WRANGLE

“Caro, what have you just said?” she asked Caro in an authoritative voice. “Kwa nini unataka kubomoa nyumba ya ndugu yako? Kuna shida gani kama Dre amekaliwa kama chapati? Chapati usioila yakuwashiani?”

“Usiniletee Yunia, don’t try me!” Caro answered. “ukiongea tena utajua mimi ni nani,; you don’t know who Caro is”.

“Nakujua Caro,” answered Yunia. “Na hii mdomo yako ndio kwa sababu bwana alikufukuza”.

“Na wewe kama hauna mdomo mbona pia ulifukuzwa?” she asked Yunia. This hurt Yunia and she slapped Caro.

Caro wailed loudly and went to get a stick to beat Yunia. I came in quickly and separated the two. My mother also arrived and went with Caro to her place while Yunia, Fiolina’s new friend, remained.

They talked till late at night and she even slept in my house, for the first time ever.

MENDING FENCES

It was later that I learnt that Caro’s problem was with Yunia’s closeness with Fiolina.

Apparently, Fiolina seemed to give Yunia things permanently, like she had given Yunia a leso for good, but Caro could only borrow and was always expected to return the item.