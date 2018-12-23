Dear Santa, this is our wish list

By GAVIN BENNETT

No doubt the Ministry of Transport, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the traffic police and other managers of motoring matters have plenty of plans for 2019.

No doubt their strategies will include what more can be done “to” motorists and what more can be got “from” motorists.

Vehicle owners have absolute confidence that there will be plenty of measures in both those categories.

But, as this is the season of goodwill, perhaps now is an appropriate time to ask a third question: What more can be done “for” motorists? In this spirit, for the next couple of weeks this column will have a guess at what vehicle owners might say if they were writing “Dear Santa” letters right now:

Can we please have a website that has a clear, comprehensive, authoritative and user-friendly reference on everything we need to know about both our rights and our responsibilities?

Can this website please be dated and recognised as the definitive and fully updated position?

If and when there are any changes, can every vehicle owner be sent an email or an sms advising that something new or different has been added, with a simple heading on what it is about, and a date? We would be glad to subscribe.

Can it be agreed that unless and until this notice has been circulated and the details have been fully posted on the site (and post-dated with a grace period) that the new measure has no legal standing?

Can this universally available reference please be sure to include a comprehensive section on what is and what is not proper procedure at roadside checks, especially with regard to a listing of on-the-spot fines, the evidence required to support any such charges, a time limit and standard on the unequivocal presentation of such evidence, and a one-and-only method of official payment by Mpesa (etc) to a one-and-only paybill number.

There are hundreds of other examples of issues and details necessary to ensure an always clear and fair balance between rights and responsibilities; to ensure that both the law and the practice of doing things “to” and getting things “from” motorists also have countervailing provision “for” motorists.

In parallel, can motorists please also be told what the top 10 policy priorities for road transport are in the coming year; intentions that are open to debate and held to account, and which allow motorists to plan their own compliance, budgets and lifestyles accordingly.

Can these priorities please be declared as promises of specific actions, not just nebulous principles, and state their core purpose in terms of mobility, economy, the environment and safety.