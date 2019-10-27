By KIPCHUMBA SOME

In 1960, a young graduate student from Punjab, India, met a fresh-faced, comely lady of Indian descent from Africa, and love blossomed at first sight.

And then she convinced him that the future of their married life lay not in his familiar native India but in a faraway land across the oceans; her native Kenya.

“Love brought me here and gave me all what I have today,” said Shree Harbhajan Singh Gill, 80, of his decision to heed the advice of his wife, Mrs Sukhdev Kaur Gill, to follow her to Nairobi in 1961.

Nearly 60 years since they decided to settle in Kenya, the couple — both teachers by profession — have left an indelible mark in Kenya’s education sector, first in public and then private practice.

RETIRED

Among the thousands of students who have passed through their hands include a former vice president, a former chief justice, a retired senior cleric, as well as a feared former sect leader.

“As a teacher you can only do your best and hope your students turn out right,” he said while reflecting on how the galaxy of his students scattered across the globe turned out in adulthood.

Mr Gill, a bubbly grandfather of seven, spoke to Sunday Nation a fortnight ago at his office at the Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLP Samaj), a private school he has nurtured over the years to be one of the best in the country.

The turbaned Mr Gill has headed the Nairobi West-headquartered institution for the past 25 years since 1994 when he retired from the public service as a teacher.

Certificates honouring his achievements, pictures of his meetings with presidents and other international leaders as well as medal hauls won by his students in various local and international competitions — mainly science fairs — adorn his office wall-to-wall.

COLONIALISTS

The now snow-white bearded Mr Gill was born in Punjab in 1939. He arrived in Kenya in the bloom of his youth in late 1961 to a country in the throes of independence struggle against British colonialists.

A few months later in 1962, he got a job as a teacher at Guru Nanak Secondary School, a private institution based in Juja, which at the time mainly catered for children of the Indian community.

When the Union Jack was lowered on December 12, 1963, independence found him and his wife at Meru Asian School, where they had been posted a few months back by the Teachers Service Commission.

Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School and college dean of studies Ndua Mbugua, senior deputy principal Stephen Kimani, primary dean of studies Abdi kadir Kirija and chief accountant Benson Mutuku during the interview at the school's boardroom on October 17, 2019. PHOTO KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

His teaching salary was Sh1,500, and his wife’s a bit lower. With their high academic credentials, they could have easily landed much better paying jobs in the civil service at independence, but they decided to stick to doing what gave them joy.

“This is what my wife and I enjoy doing; nurturing young people and seeing them blossom into wonderful and achieving adults. There is no better experience,” he said.

TRANSFERED

The TSC transferred the couple in mid-1965 to Kitui High School, where they were based for 13 years until 1978. His wife taught mathematics while he headed the school’s careers department.

Mr Gill, who described himself as being popular with both students and parents, fondly remembered that period as one of the most rewarding chapters in his life.

“I used to drive out to the countryside with my wife over the weekends and we would be invited by the parents of our students for meals. And as we left a homestead, we always found our car filled with all manner of gifts; a bunch of banana, a bag of maize, a chicken or whatever they could manage. Those acts of kindness warmed our hearts to no end,” he said.

Among his students from 1965-1966 was a quiet, precocious young man called Willy Mutunga, who would go on to pursue a career in law, then later became a civil rights activist before crowning his achievements as Chief Justice from 2011 to 2016.

“He was a polite young man but very bright,” said Mr Gill of his student who has since retired ahead of him. “He usually asks me — tongue-in-cheek — about my retirement and I always tell him that he has retired ahead of me and to a bigger pension.”

Another of his former students at Kitui High School in 1971 was a young man he remembered as being “a great debater” named Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka.

FORMER ARCHBISHOP

He too pursued a career in law before joining politics as MP for Kitui North in 1985, then a Cabinet minister under President Daniel arap Moi before rising to be Vice President under President Mwai Kibaki from 2007 to 2013.

“He knew how to win arguments,” said Mr Gill of his former student. “I am happy we have remained close family friends since then.”

His other students from Kitui High School who went on to occupy high profile public posts include former Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Benjamin Nzimbi, retired Deputy Commissioner of CID Samuel Maluki, retired Deputy Auditor-General Eric Mbusi and former District Commissioner John Ndeme.

In February 1978, Mr Gill was promoted to a headmaster and transferred to Nakuru to try turn around the fortunes of a troubled local school called Ngwataniro Secondary, which was later renamed Jomo Kenyatta High School in honour of founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

He found a school in ferment: “The school was built for 3,000 students, but at the time I took over I only found 67. Everything was in a state of decay, the laboratories had broken down, dormitories had no beds and basically no parent wanted their child there.”

Destructive local politics had seeped into the day-to-day running of the school and his only condition to TSC when taking up the job was to be protected from external interference.

Abrasive former Nakuru East MP Kihika Kimani, who had pioneered the school, and others, were forced to resign as board members as Mr Gill tried to restore systems of running a school, which had long broken down.

GIFT FOR STUDENTS

Nakuru district was also the home of Vice President Daniel arap Moi, whom Mr Kimani and others had tried in the mid-1970s to prevent from ascending to the presidency upon the demise of President Jomo Kenyatta by changing the Constitution. Occasionally, these national politics would seep into the running of the school.

“Moi didn’t like Kihika and he kept saying that he was interfering with the running of the school. But when he became president, he used to pass by often to check how we were doing and he would leave us with Sh50,000 as a gift for students,” said Mr Gill.

President Moi graced the school’s 1989 annual prize giving day, and during his speech he said Jomo Kenyatta High should be copied as a model school in recognition of the tremendous turnaround that had been witnessed under Mr Gill.

“It remains one of my proudest moments as a public school teacher; to be commended in public by the Head of State for doing what I love doing,” said Mr Gill.

Among his students at Jomo Kenyatta High School was a slight quiet student called Maina Njenga, who would later gain national infamy as the leader of the murderous Mungiki sect.

Mr Gill describes the young master Njenga as “quite good” academically, obedient, and dedicated member of the school’s Christian Union.

“I remember writing good things about him in his Leaving Certificate since I had known him as student who was quite good academically and also a CU member,” reminisced Mr Gill.

MODEL STUDENT

Njenga attended Ortum Secondary School in West Pokot County in 1985, but transferred to Jomo Kenyatta High School while in Form Three.

The veteran education administrator says he does not know when or how his model student metamorphosed into one of the most feared people in the country.

Njenga led Mungiki, a pseudo-religious group of dreadlocked youth who worshipped spirits in Mount Kenya and embraced rituals such as female circumcision.

Six years ago, the former sect leader reunited with his old head teacher by chance when they both attended a public function at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

“He took me around and proudly introduced me as his former teacher. And then finally he told me “Mwalimu, I have changed my ways”, which made me very proud,” he said.

By the time he was leaving Jomo Kenyatta High School in 1991, the school’s population had risen from a low of 67 when he took over to 989, he noted. “That precise number sticks to my mind to date because it was a great achievement,” he said.

In 1992, he was transferred to Flamingo Secondary, a school near his home in Nakuru, to begin his final leg in public school administration.

“Like Jomo Kenyatta Secondary, I found Flamingo in a dire state but I had managed to change around its fortunes within the two years I was there,” he said.

STAY LONGER

As he neared 55, the age at which civil servants retire, the school’s board of management tried to convince him to stay longer but he declined the offer.

“The board told me they were going to talk to TSC to petition Moi to allow me to continue serving, but I felt I had done my bit in public service and was ready for a new challenge,” he said.

Young school

The new challenge was in form of a young school that was in its formative stages, Samaj, which had advertised for a vacancy for a headmaster in April, the same month he retired from TSC. Mrs Penina Ngare, a secretary who has been serving at the school since its formation 25 years ago, remembered shortlisting Mr Gill for the job.

“In those days, we used to conduct interviews in the evening. I remember on the day of the interviews a man who had arrived late came up to me and apologised, explaining that he had driven from Nakuru, and that is why he was late. He requested if we could move him high up on the list to be interviewed so he could go back home on time. He was second to be interviewed, and the panel settled on him,” said Mrs Ngare.

His task was daunting. Unlike his previous stints in public secondary schools where he had made a name for himself as the turnaround principal, this time he was starting a school from scratch.

“There was only one building but no students” he remembered, yet the board wanted the school to be up and running by second term, little less than a month after he was given the job.

“We printed brochures about the school and I personally distributed them to commuters caught up in traffic at Nyayo Stadium and various points around the city,” he said.

When schools opened in May 1994, they had 21 pupils from Standard One to Three. They had a staff of three — himself, Penina, a cleaner who has since left the school, and Mr Benson Mutuku, a general clerk.

“We used to pick and drop the students in the morning and evening using his personal car,” remembered Mr Mutuku, who is today the institution’s chief accountant. “He was the driver and I was the conductor,” said Mr Mutuku, who described Mr Gill as a “firm, but fair disciplinarian.”

By the end of that year, applications started streaming in on their own as the school’s popularity grew and they stopped advertising for placements a few years later.

DISCIPLINARIAN

Mr Gill brought on board his wife, who had also retired from public service, to deputise him. “She is a disciplinarian and I needed someone like that when laying the foundation of such an institution,” he said.

From its humble origins, the institution today boasts a primary, secondary and college sections with a combined student population of more than 3,000, a teaching staff of 225 and non-teaching staff of 120 — all of them under Mr Gill’s stewardship.

Main challenge

Whereas his main challenge once was to attract students, today it is in dealing with influential people who often approach him for favours to admit their children to Samaj.

“On one hand it makes me feel good because they appreciate what kind of establishment we have put up here, but I usually tell them politely that their children have to compete fairly like all the others for places here, and they abide,” he said.

Even as he celebrated his 80th birthday this year, Mr Gill showed no signs of retiring like some of his former students have done. “I love this job, I would be lost without it,” he said.

A former chairman of Lions Club, East Africa chapter, he spends his rare spare time in philanthropy. With the help of his students, he has raised more than Sh36 million for charity courses since 1994, he said.

His remarkable professional story begins with a love story with his beloved wife, but today Mr Gill mostly lives alone in his house which is inside the compound of Samaj.

His wife, an alumnus of Pangani Girls School, has settled to a quiet retirement with their four children in the United States, where she is receiving treatment for cancer.

“I wouldn’t have achieved what I did without her,” he said. “But her situation is so delicate that she can’t even travel here. So I usually go there to check on her,” he said.