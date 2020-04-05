By CHRIS HART

These are hard times. And difficult times often put relationships under a lot of pressure.

Some couples will even split up under all the strain. But others will grow closer. So how do you make sure you’re one of those resilient couples whose love deepens under stress?

It’s all about how you show each other just how much your relationship means to you.

Because no matter how close you start off, it’s all too easy to start taking each other for granted. And to forget what brought you together in the first place.

So put each other before everyone else in your priorities. It’s especially important to be appreciative of your partner.

Because somehow appreciation always seems to dwindle with time, even between the best couples.

Maybe your partner always makes dinner and you sit down to eat without thinking twice?

Or maybe they always take the trash out, and never hear a thank you? If that’s you, start showing more gratitude every day. So that your partner knows their thoughtfulness isn’t going unnoticed.

TIME APART

Having to spend more time at home can mean that you’ll get on each other’s nerves.

So give each other more space even if you’re in the same room. Spending time ‘apart’ while you’re both in the same house can feel surprisingly comfortable.

It allows you both to relax and pursue your own thoughts, and can be one of the nicest things about a good relationship.

If you know that your partner dislikes a particular chore, offer to do it 50-50. And quit staring into your phone.

Nothing’s worse than being with someone who spends all their time gazing at a screen. Especially because it’s your eye contact that tells your partner they’re the most important person in your life.

And that for some of the time at least, you put them before yourself. Try to match up your schedules, so that you consciously eat and prepare for bed together.

Make a point of cuddling before you asleep. And make a brief time each day to talk about how you’re both feeling.

FIGHT FAIR

Remember your partner’s likes and dislikes, and put a personal touch on everything.

Remembering how your partner likes their coffee not only shows that you care, but that you also notice. And every small bit of attention will make their day just that little bit better.

Inevitably you’ll have bad moments. So if your partner is stressed, make a point of listening while they blow off steam. And if you have to argue, fight fair.

Use ‘we’ often and avoid name calling and getting all finger pointy. It makes all the difference.

And celebrate your successes, even if it was just the week’s shopping, or making it through a long and tiring day.