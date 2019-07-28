By Joe Babendreier

LAST WEEK WE looked at a phrase used in the Old Testament. The phrase was always written: “Day of the Lord”. It was meant to warn people about the end of the world.

The apostles also used the phrase in the New Testament. It is the day when Jesus Christ, the Son of God, will come to judge the living and the dead. Jesus foretold this event, as we read in St John’s gospel: “The hour is coming when the dead will leave their graves at the sound of his voice. Those who did good will come forth to life; and those who did evil will come forth to judgement.”

Besides talking about the “Day of the Lord”, the New Testament also talks about “the Lord’s Day”.

Although the two phrases sound almost the same in English, they sound much different in Greek, the language used to write the New Testament.

While the Old Testament uses the phrase “Day of the Lord” often, it never mentions “the Lord’s Day”. The New Testament uses this new phrase and uses it only once, in the Book of Revelation.

There, St John says: “It was the Lord’s Day and I was in ecstasy, and I heard a loud voice behind me, like the sound of a trumpet, saying, ‘Write down in a book all that you see, and send it to the seven churches.”

It is obvious that St John was referring to a day of the week that all Christians called “the Lord’s Day”. We know from early Christian authors, like Saint Ignatius of Antioch, that St John was referring to Sunday. Even texts written by pagan authors of the time tell us that Sunday was the day of the week when Christians would gather together to celebrate Christ’s resurrection.

St Paul tells more about this ceremony, which was called “Eucharist” and “breaking of the bread”. His description is too lengthy to quote here. You can read it in First Corinthians (Chapter 11).

One of the first martyrs in the Church was named Saint Justin. Before his martyrdom, he wrote a long letter, now titled Letter to the Emperor, where he offers even more detail on the way the early Christians celebrated the Eucharist every Sunday.

The Letter to the Hebrews says: “Do not stay away from the meetings of the church, as some do, but encourage each other to go. If you know someone who stopped going to church, don’t judge them — and don’t badger them. Pray first. Then extend an invitation to “come back”.