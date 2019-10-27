By Joe Babendreier

The Acts of the Apostles tells us what happened to Ananias and his wife, Sapphira. They wanted to impress the other Christians.

They said, “We sold a piece of land and we want to give all the money to the Church.” But they were cheating.

Peter said, “Ananias, Satan has tempted you! Why are you telling a lie to the Holy Spirit? You said that this was the money you got by selling land. You have kept back part of the price!” Ananias stood in front of the congregation feeling ashamed.

KEPT MONEY

Peter said: “While you still owned the land, it was yours to keep. You did not have to sell it. Even after you sold it, you could have kept the money.

Wasn’t the money yours to do with as you liked? What put this scheme into your head? You have been lying not to men, but to God.”

Ananias fell down dead. A great fear came upon everyone who was watching. The young men got up, wrapped the body and carried it out to bury it.

Three hours later, Sapphira entered the place where Peter was with the apostles. She did not know her husband was dead. Peter challenged her.

He asked, “You and your husband gave us some money. You said the money came from selling a piece of land. Tell me, was this the price you got for the land?”

“Yes,” she said, “that was the price.” She was lying. She knew that her husband had sold the land for a much greater price.

SPIRIT OF THE LORD

Peter said: “Why did you and your husband agree to put the Spirit of the Lord to the test? Listen! Can you hear the footsteps of those young men arriving now? They have just buried your husband. They will carry you out and bury you too.” Sapphira dropped dead on the spot.

When the young men came in, they found she was dead. They carried her out and buried her by the side of her husband.

It is one thing to lie to your friends and relatives, or to your boss at work. That is bad. When Ananias and Sapphira lied, it was much worse. They were lying to the Church, lying to God.