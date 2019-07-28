By Francis Mureithi

A priest has urged Catholic faithful to assist poor dioceses to enable them become self-sufficient in their pastoral work.

While delivering a sermon at St Joseph The Workers parish Church on Sunday in Nakuru Town, Fr Paul Gitonga from St Marys Tenges Parish in Baringo County said in the spirit of being our brothers’ keeper there was need to help struggling parishes.

“Nakuru Diocese is able to stand strong because missionaries who came and started the diocese sacrificed their time and money and the spiritual foundation they laid is today the back bone of the church in this region and beyond,” said Fr Gitonga.

“As Christians, it is our duty to emulate those foreign missionaries and continue the good work and build more churches and a strong faith,” said Fr Gitonga.

He added: “Many Catholics in Kenya are missionaries by nature as they have in the past been helping the needy.”

He noted that even the most established parishes like St Joseph The Workers still require financial assistance to meet its obligations.

“Today, your parish priest Fr Evanson Njogu is in America seeking for financial assistance while I am here for a similar cause, I call upon Christians to be generous,” said Fr Gitonga.

He emphasised that his parishioners not only lacked financial help, but also spiritual nourishment.

The clergyman who is a former priest at St Joseph The Workers parish called on Christians to help struggling parishes like Tenges.

“Tenges Parish has about 150 Christians and 13 churches and only one has electricity,” said Fr Gitonga.

He continued: “Our monthly budget is Sh65,000 and with a monthly offering of Sh8,000 we are stretched beyond limit to meet our financial obligations.”